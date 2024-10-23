Dubai: A new visa-on-arrival destination will soon open up for many UAE residents: Indonesia. While most UAE residents already have the option to get a visa on arrival for top tourist destinations like Georgia, Seychelles or Montenegro, a new addition to the list will soon be Indonesia.
In an announcement made on Wednesday, October 23, VFS Global, a visa and passport administration outsourcing company for governments and diplomatic missions, Indonesia has appointed VFS Gobal as the exclusive private service provider for electronic visas-on-arrival (e-VoA) to the country for UAE residents.
As per the announcement, a new e-VoA platform will be operational in the first half of December 2024, and will be available to the residents of the UAE and Saudi Arabia who are nationals of the 97 countries eligible for e-VoA.
Here are all the details you need to know.
A completely online process
Once the platform is online, you will be able to complete the entire process online. All you need to do is submit the required documents on the VFS Global website and pay the required fees. Once the application is approved, you will receive a pre-approved e-VoA, allowing you to use the e-gates at an Indonesian airport, or having a faster entry through immigration counters.
Applicants will get dedicated email and live support in seven languages – English, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, German, and French – to help them with their queries, according to VFS.
Visa on arrival options
The visa on arrival offered by Indonesia is valid for a maximum stay of 30 days from the first day of arrival regardless of the time of arrival and the visa can be extended for another 30 days, subject to the your eligibility to sponsor your stay in the country.
This is applicable for nationalities of the following countries:
1. Albania
2. Andorra
3. Argentina
4. Armenia
5. Australia
6. Austria
7. Bahrain
8. Belarus
9. Belgium
10. Bosnia Herzegovina
11. Brazil
12. Brunei Darussalam
13. Bulgaria
14. Cambodia
15. Canada
16. Chile
17. China
18. Colombia
19. Croatia
20. Cyprus
21. Czech
22. Denmark
23. Ecuador
24. Egypt
25. England
26. Estonia
27. Finland
28. France
29. Germany
30. Greece
31. Guatemala
32. Hong Kong
33. Hungary
34. Iceland
35. India
36. Ireland
37. Italy
38. Japan
39. Jordan
40. Kazakhstan
41. Kenya
42. Kuwait
43. Laos
44. Latvia
45. Liechtenstein
46. Lithuania
47. Luxembourg
48. Macau
49. Malaysia
50. Maldives
51. Malta
52. Mexico
53. Monaco
54. Mongolia
55. Morocco
56. Mozambique
57. Myanmar
58. Netherlands
59. New Zealand
60. Norway
61. Oman
62. Palestine
63. Papua New Guinea
64. Peru
65. Philippines
66. Poland
67. Portugal
68. Qatar
69. Romania
70. Russia
71. Rwanda
72. San Marino
73. Saudi Arabia
74. Serbia
75. Seychelles
76. Singapore
77. Slovakia
78. Slovenia
79. South Afric
80. South Korea
81. Spain
82. Suriname
83. Sweden
84. Switzerland
85. Taiwan
86. Tanzania
87. Thailand
88. Timor Leste
89. Tunisia
90. Türkiye
91. Ukraine
92. United Arab Emirates
93. United States
94. Uzbekistan
95. Vatican
96. Venezuela
97. Vietnam