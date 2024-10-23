As per the announcement, a new e-VoA platform will be operational in the first half of December 2024, and will be available to the residents of the UAE and Saudi Arabia who are nationals of the 97 countries eligible for e-VoA.

Here are all the details you need to know.

A completely online process

Once the platform is online, you will be able to complete the entire process online. All you need to do is submit the required documents on the VFS Global website and pay the required fees. Once the application is approved, you will receive a pre-approved e-VoA, allowing you to use the e-gates at an Indonesian airport, or having a faster entry through immigration counters.

Applicants will get dedicated email and live support in seven languages – English, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, German, and French – to help them with their queries, according to VFS.

Visa on arrival options

The visa on arrival offered by Indonesia is valid for a maximum stay of 30 days from the first day of arrival regardless of the time of arrival and the visa can be extended for another 30 days, subject to the your eligibility to sponsor your stay in the country.

This is applicable for nationalities of the following countries:

1. Albania

2. Andorra

3. Argentina

4. Armenia

5. Australia

6. Austria

7. Bahrain

8. Belarus

9. Belgium

10. Bosnia Herzegovina

11. Brazil

12. Brunei Darussalam

13. Bulgaria

14. Cambodia

15. Canada

16. Chile

17. China

18. Colombia

19. Croatia

20. Cyprus

21. Czech

22. Denmark

23. Ecuador

24. Egypt

25. England

26. Estonia

27. Finland

28. France

29. Germany

30. Greece

31. Guatemala

32. Hong Kong

33. Hungary

34. Iceland

35. India

36. Ireland

37. Italy

38. Japan

39. Jordan

40. Kazakhstan

41. Kenya

42. Kuwait

43. Laos

44. Latvia

45. Liechtenstein

46. Lithuania

47. Luxembourg

48. Macau

49. Malaysia

50. Maldives

51. Malta

52. Mexico

53. Monaco

54. Mongolia

55. Morocco

56. Mozambique

57. Myanmar

58. Netherlands

59. New Zealand

60. Norway

61. Oman

62. Palestine

63. Papua New Guinea

64. Peru

65. Philippines

66. Poland

67. Portugal

68. Qatar

69. Romania

70. Russia

71. Rwanda

72. San Marino

73. Saudi Arabia

74. Serbia

75. Seychelles

76. Singapore

77. Slovakia

78. Slovenia

79. South Afric

80. South Korea

81. Spain

82. Suriname

83. Sweden

84. Switzerland

85. Taiwan

86. Tanzania

87. Thailand

88. Timor Leste

89. Tunisia