Study also names a major South East Asian destination as best solo holiday spot
Dubai: Abu Dhabi and Dubai have been named the safest cities in the world for solo travellers, according to a new global study by long-haul travel specialists Travelbag.
The research analysed 36 international destinations using daytime and nighttime safety scores from the Numbeo Crime Index, along with factors such as affordability, transport costs and traveller acceptance.
Numbeo Crime Index is a crowdsourced score estimating a city's overall crime level, based on user perceptions of safety, theft, assault, and property crime.
However, Abu Dhabi ranked first overall, while Dubai ranked second, putting the UAE firmly at the top of the global safety table for people travelling alone.
Abu Dhabi recorded a safety score of 92 by day and 87 at night, making it the safest city in the study for solo travellers. The UAE capital was praised for its calm atmosphere, strong security presence and safe late-night environment.
Dubai ranked second with scores of 91 by day and 83 at night. With its low crime rate, 24-hour lifestyle, and well-lit public spaces, the city allows solo visitors to explore areas such as Dubai Marina, night beaches, and shopping districts with confidence.
The top five safest cities were:
Abu Dhabi, UAE – 92 | 87
Dubai, UAE – 91 | 83
Chiang Mai, Thailand – 93 | 81
Muscat, Oman – 89 | 76
Queenstown, New Zealand – 86 | 74
The study comes as solo travel continues to rise, with 76 per cent of Gen Z and Millennials saying they plan to travel alone this year.
Safety remains the top concern for solo travellers, followed by affordability, ease of getting around and how welcoming a destination feels.
While the UAE dominated on safety, Hanoi in Vietnam was named the best overall destination for solo travellers in 2025.
The Vietnamese capital scored highly for daytime safety, low travel costs and a friendly atmosphere. A pint of beer costs just £0.71, while public transport averages £0.25, making it one of the most affordable capitals in the world.
The top three best destinations for solo travel in 2025 were:
Hanoi, Vietnam
Colombo, Sri Lanka
Kandy, Sri Lanka
Southeast Asia emerged as the strongest region for solo travellers, offering a mix of safety, affordability and adventure.
Chiang Mai in Thailand stood out as Asia’s safest solo destination, while Siem Reap in Cambodia, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Phuket in Thailand were highlighted for their culture, accessibility and social travel scene.
Helen Wheat, Southeast Asia Destination Expert at Travelbag, said the region is ideal for solo travellers thanks to its affordability, strong transport links and welcoming communities.
