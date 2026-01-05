Greek flight delays: Are Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia services impacted?

Dubai: Flights were grounded for several hours on Sunday after a radio communication fault shut down large parts of Greek airspace; however, UAE airlines have said any disruption to their services has been limited and is now easing.

One Emirates service was rerouted over Bulgaria to avoid Greek airspace, but the airline said operations have since stabilised. An EK spokesperson confirmed to Gulf News that there is no disruption to Emirates' Greece services.

Some aviation analysts have said that Etihad, Air Arabia and other Gulf carriers serving Greece have seen some delays and reroutes but are “less impacted” overall because their wider European networks are not heavily dependent on Greek airspace.

By Sunday evening, flights in and out of Greece had started to resume, although Aegean Airlines and other carriers warned that reduced airspace capacity would continue to cause delays and cancellations while backlogs are cleared.

