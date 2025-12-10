Emirates airline wins 25 global awards to end 2025 on a high

In November, Emirates was voted ‘Best Airline in the World’ for the 8th consecutive year, at the esteemed ULTRAs travel awards. Based on votes from Ultratravel’s global network of 1.2 million travellers, Emirates also scooped the ‘Airline with the Best Premium Economy Class’ award, as well as a prestigious ‘Lifetime Achievement Award for Services to Global Aviation’ presented to Sir Tim Clark. Aviation Business Middle East also awarded Emirates ‘Best First Class of the Year’ and the prestigious ‘Airline of the Year’ award.