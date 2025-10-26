Emirates' biggest buys: From record-breaking aircraft orders to in-flight spas

From its modest start in 1985 with just two leased aircraft — a Boeing 737 and an Airbus A300 B4 — Emirates has grown into one of the most powerful aviation brands in the world. Instead of expanding through mergers or take‑overs, Emirates built its empire on bold aircraft acquisitions, infrastructure investments, cabin innovations (like Premium Economy), and purpose‑built terminals that redefined the modern flying experience.

By the late 1990s, Emirates was already outgrowing its regional roots. In 1998, the airline made its first major acquisition move: purchasing a 43 per cent equity stake in SriLankan Airlines (then Air Lanka) and taking over management control. This gave Emirates its first foothold in South Asia and showcased its operational expertise. For a decade, Emirates helped modernise the Sri Lankan carrier, until 2008 when the partnership ended. Two years later, Emirates sold its stake back to the Sri Lankan government for roughly $ 53 million, closing its only direct airline acquisition to date.

The new millennium marked the start of Emirates’ rise as an aviation powerhouse. In 2000, it became the first airline to sign up for the Airbus A380 — the world’s largest passenger aircraft — a decision that would later define its brand. In 2003, Emirates announced a $ 19 billion order for 71 aircraft, including the A380 and Boeing 777‑300ER. In 2005, it made a $ 9.7 billion order for 42 Boeing 777s, followed by a $ 2.8 billion order for ten Boeing 747‑8 Freighters in 2006. At the 2007 Dubai Air Show, Emirates placed an even larger $ 34.9 billion order for 143 aircraft, including Airbus A350s and more A380s.

In 2008, Emirates opened its dedicated global headquarters and its purpose‑built Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB). Terminal 3, costing around $ 4.5 billion and covering 1.7 million m², became one of the largest airport terminals in the world. It comprises three concourses (A, B and C), with Concourse A opening in 2013 as the world’s first A380‑dedicated terminal. Terminal 3 allowed Emirates to manage its full‑service long‑haul fleet in one location, streamline transfers, and elevate premium travel experiences.

As the 2010s unfolded, Emirates began refining its product offering and diversifying its fleet. In 2019, with Airbus ending A380 production, Emirates shifted its strategy by ordering 40 A330neos and 30 A350‑900s. Around this time, Emirates also began introducing a new Premium Economy class — first unveiled in late 2020 and rolled out across A380s and 777s from 2021 onwards. The new cabin, featuring wider seats and upscale dining, became an instant success.

In 2022, Emirates entered a landmark partnership with United Airlines, expanding its global reach to more than 200 cities across the Americas. By 2024‑25, the Emirates Group had invested Dh14 billion into new aircraft, technology, and infrastructure — including further retrofits, Boeing 777F orders, and continued Premium Economy expansion. Looking ahead, Emirates is expected to transition to the new Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) as its primary hub, reflecting its long‑term terminal and infrastructure vision.

Nearly four decades after its founding, Emirates remains one of the few airlines to achieve global dominance without acquiring competitors. Its empire was built through visionary investments — in aircraft, infrastructure, cabins, and partnerships. From the groundbreaking A380 and the rise of Premium Economy to the purpose‑built Terminal 3 and the upcoming DWC expansion, every milestone represents a deliberate step toward transforming Dubai into the aviation capital of the world.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.