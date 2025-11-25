GOLD/FOREX
Deals worth over $202 billion signed at Dubai Airshow 2025

Five-day event welcomes 248,788 visitors

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
The UAE's Fursan Al Emarat performs at the Dubai Airshow 2025.
Dubai Airshow 2025 set a record with deals surpassing $202 billion, double the $101 billion secured at the 18th edition in 2023.

The 19th edition of the event, ranked among the largest globally, drew record attendance over five days, welcoming 248,788 visitors, including experts, decision makers, and industry specialists from around the world.

This year’s edition of the event featured more than 1,500 exhibitors, including 440 participating for the first time, and 490 military and civil delegations from 115 countries. The 19th edition also included 21 national pavilions, 98 chalets, an additional display area of 8,000 square metres, as well as 120 startups and 50 investors.

During the airshow, Emirates placed an order for 65 additional Boeing 777-9 aircraft and eight more Airbus A350-900 jets, with a total value of $41.4 billion. This brings the airline’s total wide-body aircraft orders to 375, with deliveries scheduled through 2038.

Meanwhile, flydubai also signed a memorandum of understanding with Boeing to purchase 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft valued at $13 billion, reflecting the airline’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s vision for the growth of the aviation sector in the coming years.

The unprecedented successes of this edition reflect the strong momentum that Dubai Airshow continues to generate, as well as Dubai’s growing influence in driving innovation and growth across the global aviation, space, and defence sectors. They also underscore the confidence the emirate enjoys within the international communities involved in these industries.

Reinforcing the UAE’s ambition to lead in space innovation, this year’s edition featured the largest-ever space pavilion, organised in partnership with the UAE Space Agency, alongside a two-day space conference that gathered more than 50 experts and astronauts to advance the commercialisation of space technologies, address key challenges, and foster global collaboration.

The Dubai Airshow 2025 showcased its commitment to sustainability through initiatives such as supplying sustainable aviation fuel for participating aircraft, operating ground support equipment powered by electricity and propane, and running exhibition halls entirely on renewable energy.

Operational indicators demonstrated high levels of preparedness and collaboration among the government entities forming Team Dubai, enhancing visitor flow and operational efficiency throughout the venue and its surrounding areas.

