Deals worth over $202 billion signed at Dubai Airshow 2025

The 19th edition of the event, ranked among the largest globally, drew record attendance over five days, welcoming 248,788 visitors, including experts, decision makers, and industry specialists from around the world.

During the airshow, Emirates placed an order for 65 additional Boeing 777-9 aircraft and eight more Airbus A350-900 jets, with a total value of $41.4 billion. This brings the airline’s total wide-body aircraft orders to 375, with deliveries scheduled through 2038.

This year’s edition of the event featured more than 1,500 exhibitors, including 440 participating for the first time, and 490 military and civil delegations from 115 countries. The 19th edition also included 21 national pavilions, 98 chalets, an additional display area of 8,000 square metres, as well as 120 startups and 50 investors.

The unprecedented successes of this edition reflect the strong momentum that Dubai Airshow continues to generate, as well as Dubai’s growing influence in driving innovation and growth across the global aviation, space, and defence sectors. They also underscore the confidence the emirate enjoys within the international communities involved in these industries.

Meanwhile, flydubai also signed a memorandum of understanding with Boeing to purchase 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft valued at $13 billion, reflecting the airline’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s vision for the growth of the aviation sector in the coming years.

The Dubai Airshow 2025 showcased its commitment to sustainability through initiatives such as supplying sustainable aviation fuel for participating aircraft, operating ground support equipment powered by electricity and propane, and running exhibition halls entirely on renewable energy.

Reinforcing the UAE’s ambition to lead in space innovation, this year’s edition featured the largest-ever space pavilion, organised in partnership with the UAE Space Agency, alongside a two-day space conference that gathered more than 50 experts and astronauts to advance the commercialisation of space technologies, address key challenges, and foster global collaboration.

