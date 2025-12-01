Video: Official 54th Eid Al Etihad song released for UAE National Day

A tribute to national pride and the unity between people and their leadership
The UAE’s official Eid Al Etihad song has been released ahead of the 54th National Day celebrations, the organising team has announced.
Watch the official video below
According to the 54th Eid Al Etihad team, the song, titled “We Take Pride in You, Our Homeland”, reflects the spirit of national pride, the unity between the people and their leadership, and the enduring values upon which the nation was built, including peace, tolerance and harmony.
The song was written by Aref Al Khaja and composed by Mohammed Al Ahmad. It is performed by the Emirates Choir, alongside Children of the Emirates, and forms part of the official programme marking the country’s national celebrations.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox