GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Video: Official 54th Eid Al Etihad song released for UAE National Day

A tribute to national pride and the unity between people and their leadership

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Fursan Al Emarat, the UAE’s national aerobatic team, dazzles the skies at Dubai Airshow 2025. (Photo for representation purposes only)
Fursan Al Emarat, the UAE’s national aerobatic team, dazzles the skies at Dubai Airshow 2025. (Photo for representation purposes only)
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The UAE’s official Eid Al Etihad song has been released ahead of the 54th National Day celebrations, the organising team has announced.

Watch the official video below

According to the 54th Eid Al Etihad team, the song, titled “We Take Pride in You, Our Homeland”, reflects the spirit of national pride, the unity between the people and their leadership, and the enduring values upon which the nation was built, including peace, tolerance and harmony.

The song was written by Aref Al Khaja and composed by Mohammed Al Ahmad. It is performed by the Emirates Choir, alongside Children of the Emirates, and forms part of the official programme marking the country’s national celebrations.

Related Topics:
National-DayUAEUAE Public holidaysEid Al EtihadUAE National Day

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

How the UAE’s vision fuels Hotpacks growth

How the UAE’s vision fuels Hotpacks growth

2m read
Al Maya celebrate UAE’s legacy of unity and progress

Al Maya celebrate UAE’s legacy of unity and progress

2m read
Gulf News staff celebrate Eid Al Etihad in the office premises.

Gulf News marks UAE National Day with pride

3m read
The UAE's Fursan Al Emarat performs at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

Deals over $202 billion signed at Dubai Airshow 2025

2m read