Emirates at 40: UAE airline’s journey beyond borders to 153 destinations

World’s largest international carrier marks this milestone in full flight on October 25

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
From its 1985 launch, just as Dubai shifted from oil-centric to tourism and trade-led growth, to today’s network spanning over 153 destinations across 80 countries, Emirates symbolises ambition in motion. The anniversary lands in a year of transformation: new aircraft, expanded services and a “Fly Better” promise that defines its long-haul leadership. As Dubai’s global gateway flourishes, Emirates proudly flies that journey — four decades strong and soaring higher than ever.
Gulf News archives
1/16
October 25, 1985 — The inaugural Emirates crew of Flight EK600 to Karachi moments before departure, capturing the beginning of an airline that would redefine global travel.
Gulf News archives
2/16
Emirates operated its flights from Dubai to Karachi and Mumbai, using a Boeing 737 and an Airbus 300 B4 wet‑leased from Pakistan International Airlines.
Gulf News archives
3/16
1987: The Airbus A310-304 is designed to Emirates specifications, allowing the airline to fully implement its commitment to offering a superior flying experience than its rivals.
Gulf News archives
4/16
In the late 1980s and early 1990s, longer-range aircraft — such as the Boeing 747, A340 and B777 series aircraft were introduced, which had the range to fly between Europe and South East Asia non-stop.
Gulf News archives
5/16
1992: Emirates leads the way for inflight entertainment, becoming the first airline to install video systems in all seats, in every cabin class throughout its fleet.
Gulf News archives
6/16
1993: Emirates becomes the first airline to introduce telecommunications on an Airbus – in all three classes.
Gulf News archives
7/16
1996: Airline takes delivery of its first Boeing 777-200 and becomes the first airline to show take-offs and landings live. Its maiden flight to London is followed by Emirates’ inaugural flight to Melbourne.
Gulf News archives
8/16
1999: The first of 17 new-generation Arbus A330-200s arrives in Dubai, marking another leap in fleet modernisation. The Emirates Group’s workforce grows to 11,000, while passenger traffic through Dubai International Airport hits 11 million — underscoring the airline’s accelerating global ascent as it closes the century poised for new horizons.
Gulf News archives
9/16
2003 — Emirates makes headlines at the Dubai Airshow with a record-breaking $19.1 billion order for 71 new aircraft — the largest in aviation history at the time. The same year, the airline expands its long-haul network as the first Airbus A340-500 joins the fleet, launching nonstop service on the Dubai–Sydney route.
Gulf News archives
10/16
2005: The Emirates Group’s workforce reaches 25,000 employees from 124 nationalities, making it Dubai’s largest employer and reflecting the airline’s expanding international footprint and multicultural spirit. Emirates cements its global rise with a landmark $9.7 billion deal for 42 Boeing 777s — the largest order of its kind in aviation history.
Devadasan K P/Gulf News archives
11/16
2007: At the Dubai Airshow, Emirates made another record-breaking move, signing contracts worth an estimated $34.9 billion (Dh128.16 billion) for 120 Airbus A350S, 11 A380S, and 12 Boeing 777-300ERs. The massive order underscores the airline’s confidence in global expansion and solidifies Dubai’s position as a world aviation powerhouse.
Gulf News archives
12/16
2014: Emirates is named the “Most Valuable Airline Brand”, reflecting its growing global stature. The Emirates Group posts record revenues of Dh87.8 billion ($23.9 billion) — up 13 per cent year-on-year. Serving 142 cities across 80 countries, the airline carries 44.5 million passengers and 2.3 million tonnes of cargo, cementing its reputation as one of the world’s most influential carriers.
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archives
13/16
2016: Passengers check in at Emirates’ self-service kiosks at Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport, as the airline expands its modern fleet to 255 aircraft, reinforcing its status as a global aviation leader.
Gulf News archives
14/16
2019: Emirates buys 30 Boeing 787‑9 aircraft worth USD 8.8 billion at list prices at the Dubai Airshow. This adds to its USD 16 billion Airbus A350 order, taking its total aircraft order at the Dubai Airshow to USD 24.8 billion.
Gulf News archives
15/16
2023: Emerging strong from the COVID-19 downturn, Emirates posts a record Dh10.6 billion profit as revenues surge 81 per cent to Dh107.4 billion, marking its fastest recovery in global aviation.
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archives
16/16
2025: Emirates Group posts a pre-tax profit of US$5.8 billion for 2024–25, making Emirates the world’s most profitable airline and the Group the most successful aviation company globally.
Emirates Airlines
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
