UAE travel: Emirates announces resumption of Dubai–Madagascar flights

The service had been temporarily suspended due to ongoing civil unrest

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Passengers advised to stay updated as the airline continues to monitor the situation
Emirates

Dubai: Emirates Airline will resume flights to and from Antananarivo, Madagascar, starting October 23, the carrier announced.

The service, EK707/708 between Dubai and Antananarivo, had been temporarily suspended due to ongoing civil unrest.

Emirates confirmed that passengers connecting through Dubai to reach Antananarivo will be accepted for travel from their original point of departure.

Passengers are advised to contact their travel agency for rebooking. Those who booked directly with Emirates should reach out to the airline for assistance.

The carrier also urged all customers to verify and update their contact details via the Manage Your Booking portal to receive the latest travel updates.

