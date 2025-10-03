After Emirates, another UAE airline bans power banks

UAE airlines tighten onboard rules for portable batteries to boost passenger safety
Following Emirates’ recent announcement on power bank restrictions, flydubai has issued updated guidelines for passengers travelling from 1 October 2025. The move comes as UAE airlines tighten rules on the use of portable batteries onboard for safety reasons.
“Passengers may carry one power bank per person in their hand baggage, provided it has a watt-hour (Wh) rating of 100 Wh or less, clearly marked on the device. Devices exceeding 100 Wh are strictly prohibited,” the airline said in a statement.
Use of power banks during the flight is strictly prohibited, including charging devices or the power bank itself via aircraft power sockets. Power banks must be kept in hand baggage only, under the seat or in the seat pocket in front of the passenger—not in overhead lockers.
Power banks must be switched off and protected against short circuits or accidental activation. flydubai recommends storing them in their original packaging or a protective pouch. Checked baggage is strictly prohibited for power banks.
Hand baggage only: One power bank per passenger.
Capacity limit: Maximum 100 Wh, clearly marked on the device. Devices over 100 Wh are prohibited.
Use onboard: Charging devices or the power bank itself is not allowed.
Storage: Keep under the seat or in the seat pocket; do not place in overhead lockers.
Safety: Must be switched off and protected against short circuits or accidental activation. Original packaging or a protective pouch is recommended.
Checked baggage: Not allowed.
Lithium battery rules:
Applies to laptops, mobile phones, e-cigarettes, rechargeable batteries, digital cameras, and other lithium-powered devices.
Devices in checked baggage must be switched off and secured.
Unsure about an item? Contact Flydubai before your flight.
Passengers unsure whether their devices comply with the regulations are advised to contact Flydubai before travelling.
While most aircraft offer in-seat charging, passengers are encouraged to fully charge devices before departure, especially on longer flights.
These new rules align with global safety standards on lithium batteries and reflect broader efforts by UAE carriers to enhance inflight safety and prevent potential hazards associated with portable electronic devices.
Lithium battery transport guidelines The airline also reminded travellers to follow its lithium battery transport rules, which cover laptops, mobile phones, e-cigarettes, rechargeable batteries, digital cameras, and other lithium-powered devices. Any electronic devices packed in checked baggage must be switched off and secured to prevent accidental activation during the flight.
