GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

Planning a US trip? Travellers warned over toothbrushes and lithium devices

Travellers urged to review TSA’s updated rules for smooth security checks

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Is your toiletry safe for carry-on luggage? TSA issues new travel guidance
Is your toiletry safe for carry-on luggage? TSA issues new travel guidance
Pixabay

Dubai: Travellers departing from the UAE to the US are being advised to exercise caution when packing electric toothbrushes and other lithium-powered devices.

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) advises that these items should be packed in carry-on luggage rather than checked bags.

Packing them in the cabin ensures that, in the unlikely event of a battery malfunction or fire, flight crews can respond immediately, reducing potential risks.

As reported by the New York Times, this guidance specifically applies to electric toothbrushes with lithium batteries. TSA also emphasised, “Any spare or uninstalled lithium batteries must be placed in a carry-on bag,” highlighting the importance of following these rules for the safety of all passengers.

“Any spare or uninstalled lithium batteries must be placed in a carry-on bag,” TSA advised on September 4.

Checked luggage rules for lithium devices

If travellers prefer to pack electric toothbrushes in checked luggage, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warns they must be completely powered off and protected to prevent accidental activation or damage, according to USA Today.

The guidance also applies to other devices powered by lithium-ion or lithium-metal batteries, including portable power banks, laptops, and cell phones.

Hair styling tools face new restrictions

The TSA also updated rules banning cordless hair styling tools, such as curling irons and flatirons powered by gas cartridges or butane, from checked luggage. Passengers may still bring these tools in carry-on bags, provided they are safely packed.

Easing other airport hassles

Some recent TSA changes have simplified travel for passengers. As of July 7, travellers no longer need to remove shoes at checkpoints — a privilege previously limited to TSA PreCheck members. The rule originated after the 2001 “Shoe Bomber” incident, when explosives were smuggled aboard a flight via footwear.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has also indicated the agency may revisit the rules for liquids, aerosols, and gels.

“The liquids [rule] I am questioning. So that may be the next big announcement is what size your liquids need to be. We’re looking at it,” Noem told NewsNation.

Stay updated before you fly

Travellers should review TSA’s updated guidance on prohibited and allowed items before packing. A comprehensive, alphabetised list of permitted items is available on the TSA website.

Related Topics:
technologytravel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

6 ways new US visa interview rule affects UAE residents

6 ways new US visa interview rule affects UAE residents

2m read
Travelling to the US? Visa fee is about to increase

Travelling to the US? Visa fee is about to increase

2m read
Indian expatriates returning to the UAE from airports such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Cochin, and Calicut have been instructed by immigration and airline staff to present their physical Emirates ID to verify their UAE residency.

Why expats must carry Emirates ID to fly back to UAE

3m read
A traveller removes his shoes at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2014 in Atlanta.

US airports drop shoe rule: What it means for flyers

3m read