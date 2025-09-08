Travellers urged to review TSA’s updated rules for smooth security checks
Dubai: Travellers departing from the UAE to the US are being advised to exercise caution when packing electric toothbrushes and other lithium-powered devices.
The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) advises that these items should be packed in carry-on luggage rather than checked bags.
Packing them in the cabin ensures that, in the unlikely event of a battery malfunction or fire, flight crews can respond immediately, reducing potential risks.
As reported by the New York Times, this guidance specifically applies to electric toothbrushes with lithium batteries. TSA also emphasised, “Any spare or uninstalled lithium batteries must be placed in a carry-on bag,” highlighting the importance of following these rules for the safety of all passengers.
“Any spare or uninstalled lithium batteries must be placed in a carry-on bag,” TSA advised on September 4.
If travellers prefer to pack electric toothbrushes in checked luggage, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warns they must be completely powered off and protected to prevent accidental activation or damage, according to USA Today.
The guidance also applies to other devices powered by lithium-ion or lithium-metal batteries, including portable power banks, laptops, and cell phones.
The TSA also updated rules banning cordless hair styling tools, such as curling irons and flatirons powered by gas cartridges or butane, from checked luggage. Passengers may still bring these tools in carry-on bags, provided they are safely packed.
Some recent TSA changes have simplified travel for passengers. As of July 7, travellers no longer need to remove shoes at checkpoints — a privilege previously limited to TSA PreCheck members. The rule originated after the 2001 “Shoe Bomber” incident, when explosives were smuggled aboard a flight via footwear.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has also indicated the agency may revisit the rules for liquids, aerosols, and gels.
“The liquids [rule] I am questioning. So that may be the next big announcement is what size your liquids need to be. We’re looking at it,” Noem told NewsNation.
Travellers should review TSA’s updated guidance on prohibited and allowed items before packing. A comprehensive, alphabetised list of permitted items is available on the TSA website.
