Passengers advised to stay updated as the airline continues to monitor the situation
Dubai's Emirates Airline has suspended its flights to Madagascar until further notice due to ongoing civil unrest, the carrier announced on Sunday.
The airline stated on its website that the affected service, EK 707/708 between Dubai and Antananarivo via Seychelles, has been cancelled, and affected passengers are being rebooked.
“Customers impacted by the cancelled flights from Dubai to Antananarivo will be rebooked, and updated booking details will be sent to the email address registered with the reservation,” Emirates said.
Passengers are advised to verify their contact details via the Manage Your Booking portal to receive timely updates. The airline added that it continues to closely monitor the situation.
Following the unrest, Air France also announced the suspension of flights between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Antananarivo until at least Tuesday, citing safety concerns. “Given the security situation at that destination, Air France is suspending its services… to October 13, 2025 inclusive,” the airline said.
Meanwhile, Air Austral halted its service between Reunion Island and Madagascar on Saturday, though it maintained other flights on Sunday.
The suspensions come as an army unit on the outskirts of Antananarivo mutinied on Sunday, declaring control over Madagascar's military forces. Soldiers reportedly joined youth-led protests demanding the ousting of President Andry Rajoelina, who condemned the move as an “illegal attempt to seize power.”
The protests, led by a group called “Gen Z Madagascar,” began on September 25 over alleged government corruption, nepotism, and public service failures. The United Nations has reported 22 deaths and dozens injured during the demonstrations, although the government disputes the figures. The president condemned the mutiny as an “illegal attempt to seize power,” marking the most significant unrest in the country in years.
