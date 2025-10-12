GOLD/FOREX
Air France suspends flights to Madagascar

Flights halted as Madagascar reels from attempted coup and growing protests

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Madagascar coup attempt prompts protests and suspension of Air France flights
AFP

Paris: Air France announced on Sunday that it has suspended flights to Madagascar, where a possible military revolt is underway, until at least Tuesday.

"Given the security situation at that destination, Air France is suspending its services between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Antananarivo… to 13 October 2025 inclusive," the airline said in a statement.

Attempted coup underway

An attempted coup is unfolding in Madagascar, the country’s president said on Sunday. President Andry Rajoelina’s office released a statement warning the nation and the international community that an "attempt to seize power illegally and by force" has been initiated.

The statement did not immediately identify who is behind the attempt, but members of the armed forces joined youth-led protests against Rajoelina on Saturday.

Protests and military involvement

Protests over service failures and alleged government corruption and nepotism have been ongoing since September 25. Soldiers from one unit clashed with gendarmes outside a barracks on Saturday before joining demonstrators in the capital, Antananarivo, who welcomed them with jubilation and calls for Rajoelina to resign.

