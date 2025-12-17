UAE growth outpaces global peers as economy gains momentum in 2025

The federal budget for 2026 hit Dh92.4 billion, the largest ever. The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology inked five MoUs with national banks for over Dh40 billion in industrial financing. The "Make it in the Emirates" platform wrapped its fourth edition with Dh11 billion in projects and 122,000 visitors.

The "UAE Future 50" initiative spanned 15 sectors, with a campaign to train 10,000 entrepreneurs and position the UAE as a global startup hub. Over 220,000 new companies registered January to November, and trademarks surged 48.2% year-on-year to more than 36,000. By September end, 402,311 trademarks were active, with nearly 20,000 added in H1 alone, up 129%.

