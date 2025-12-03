UAE emerges as global magnet for foreign investment amid regulatory reforms and mega deals

“By bringing Optima’s AI-native learning experience into DataCamp’s global platform, and by creating free access for government employees, educators, and students, we have an opportunity to set a new standard for how people in the country learn online,” says Yusuf Saber, Founder and CEO of Optima.

But perhaps the biggest agreement in recent times is Microsoft’s commitment of $15.2 billion through to 2029 in capital expenses for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure, including data centres.

The deal also involves a previously announced $1.5 billion equity investment in Mubadala-backed digital technology company G42, and it is supported by both the UAE and the US governments, Brad Smith - Vice Chair & President wrote in a blog post last month.

Underscoring the importance of public-private collaboration, he described how both companies had consulted with political leaders and government entities in each country time and again over the past three years.

The UAE’s investment allure is rising