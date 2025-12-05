UAE private sector surges to strongest growth in 9 months on robust demand

"The UAE non-oil private sector has delivered a robust performance in the fourth quarter so far, with November's PMI indicating the strongest improvement in business conditions in nine months," said David Owen, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The upturn was often linked to strong customer demand and healthy sales pipelines that encouraged firms to expand both their output and staffing. Although employment growth remained moderate overall, it was still the quickest in one-and-half years, signalling a partial rebound in labour markets after a relatively muted period."