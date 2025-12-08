GOLD/FOREX
Billionaire Howard says his hedge fund now manages more money in Abu Dhabi than anywhere else

Howard reveals majority of AUM and traders now based in ADGM

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
Abu Dhabi: Alan Howard, the founder of the multi-billion dollar hedge fund Brevan Howard, today confirmed that the firm now manages more capital and employs more traders in Abu Dhabi than in any other global location. Speaking at Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025, Howard detailed the rapid expansion of the firm’s presence in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), attributing the success to the Emirate’s robust regulation, unique time zone, and pro-business environment.

Brevan Howard set up its ADGM operations just over three years ago and has since witnessed exponential growth.

A rapid and rational expansion

Howard explained that the decision to relocate significant operational capacity was a rational choice driven by several strategic factors, beginning with the regulatory framework.

“Many reasons for why we set up here. And a few years ago, when I came here, the thing that strikes you straight away is the regulation, strong regulation, pro business regulation,” Howard said. He highlighted the importance of ADGM’s foundation on the UK rule of law, which provided confidence for long-term commitment.

Geographic positioning was also critical to the firm’s global macro trading strategy. “The time zone is a fantastic time zone for trading global macro, particularly in the middle of all the top of middle of all the action here, and that's great for a lot of our traders,” he noted.

“Really, it was actually a very easy, rational decision to make to come here, and I was committed to be here for a long, long time, commitment.”

Capital concentration and partnership

The firm’s growth in the region has been dramatic. What started with a small team has rapidly scaled up, moving the majority of the firm's assets under management (AUM) to the UAE capital.

“Three years ago, we set up within three or four months, with 15 people, and now we have 150 people here,” Howard disclosed. The growth in assets parallels the growth in personnel. “And now we have more money managed here than anywhere else in the world for us, more traders, more money management, and I think that's going to continue to grow.”

Earlier this year, the global hedge fund company struck a partnership with Lunate, a regional asset manager. “This summer, we struck a partnership with Lunate, where they are committed long long-term capital as an LP to our funds, as well as taking a strategic stake in the company,” Howard confirmed, adding that they are also developing joint products for distribution in the region.

Abu Dhabi as the third global financial centre

Howard reiterated his belief that Abu Dhabi is firmly on track to join the ranks of the world's elite financial hubs.

“Abu Dhabi is clear on its way to become a global financial center. And I said a couple years ago, I thought it could be the third leg, one of the three legs of New York and London. And I think it's fully on that way to really be there,” he stated.

He pointed to the flywheel event, where the arrival of major asset managers and banks creates a self-reinforcing ecosystem that necessitates a growing number of service providers. He drew parallels between ADGM’s characteristics and the successful economic transformation seen in El Salvador, identifying safety, excellent regulation, pro-business government involvement, and strategic thinking as key common elements.

The future of digital assets

Looking ahead, Howard confirmed the firm’s focus has expanded beyond traditional macro hedge fund operations into alternative asset management, specifically citing the role of digital assets. He noted that ADGM’s dual focus on traditional and digital regulation was a key initial draw.

“I was convinced that there's going to be some combination, or merge, of the traditional markets and the digital markets in something or other, specifically in the infrastructure zone,” he said.

Howard views the ADGM's vision for the digital ecosystem as aligned with the firm's own strategy. “It’s too exciting for us to be here with a regulator that has the same vision that we do,” he said, referencing the rising industry focus on tokenisation.

