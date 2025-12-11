Tabadulat secures full FSRA license to launch UAE’s first free halal trading platform

The milestone comes after a $1m boost, raising Tabadulat’s committed capital to $3.3m
Tabadulat Limited (Tabadulat), the UAE-based Shariah-compliant investing platform, announced today that it has been granted its full Financial Services Permission (FSP) as a Category 3A licensed entity by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), to be the UAE's first free Halal trading platform.
The full approval gives Tabadulat the green light to be the first to offer regulated global halal brokerage services, addressing long-standing challenges faced by Muslim investors who have been served by fragmented tools, partial compliance, or unregulated platforms.
“Obtaining our full FSRA license is a defining moment for Tabadulat and for Muslim investors globally. It gives us the regulatory foundation to build a trusted, world-class platform that finally brings institutional-grade halal investing to the mass market,” said Samy Mohamad, Co-founder of Tabadulat.
This follows Tabadulat’s In-Principle Approval (IPA) earlier in 2025 and marks the company’s transition into a fully regulated Islamic financial business within ADGM.
The company currently has a committed investment of $2.3 million, with an additional $1 million recently secured, strengthening its capital base and supporting its mission to deliver a world-class halal investment experience to Muslim investors globally.
With its full FSRA license, Tabadulat will now be able to introduce:
Regulated Halal Global Market Access
Direct investment access to compliant stocks and ETFs across the US, Europe, GCC, and Asia under a robust regulatory framework.
Enhanced Shariah Governance
Continuous monitoring of listed assets to ensure ongoing compliance with AAOIFI-aligned Islamic finance standards.
Real-Time Compliance Insights
Instant updates when an asset’s status changes, offering clarity and confidence for active investors.
Transparent US Stock Trading
Commission-free trading on U.S. stocks with no hidden fees and absolutely no Riba. Low fees apply only to non-US markets.
