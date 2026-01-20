Changer.ae signs MoU with Kbank and BPMG to explore stablecoin-based cross-border settlement

The parties explore stablecoins to link settlement and liquidity between Korea and UAE
Changer.ae a regulated virtual asset service provider licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kbank, a leading Korean digital bank, and BPMG, a blockchain technology company, to jointly explore stablecoin-based cross-border settlement and payment use cases.
Under this collaboration, Kbank will provide regulated Korean-won (KRW) banking rails and account-based settlement infrastructure, BPMG will contribute blockchain and stablecoin technology, and Changer will provide UAE-based regulated digital asset custody, conversion, and settlement connectivity.
The three parties will jointly evaluate how stablecoins can be used as a settlement and liquidity layer connecting Korea and the United Arab Emirates, supporting use cases such as international remittance, foreign exchange, and cross-border digital asset settlement.
The MOU establishes a framework for pilot programs using bank-linked settlement flows, subject to applicable regulatory approvals, to test how stablecoins can improve speed, transparency, and efficiency in cross-border payments.
Wang Hao, SEO of Changer.ae stated: “This partnership brings together regulated banking rails in Korea, blockchain-based stablecoin infrastructure, and ADGM-licensed digital asset custody and settlement services in the UAE. Together, we are exploring how these elements can be combined to create compliant, scalable cross-border financial infrastructure.”
No stablecoin issuance or regulated financial services are launched under this MOU, and any future services will be subject to regulatory approvals and further commercial agreements.
Choi Woo-Hyung, CEO of KBank stated: “Through collaboration with regulated partners in the UAE, we aim to assess innovative digital asset infrastructure while maintaining strict adherence to financial regulations in Korea and internationally.”
Jihoon Cha, CEO of BPMG, stated: By combining the financial and technological capabilities of Kbank with the regulated digital asset infrastructure expertise of Changer.ae, we aim to establish a practical global standard for stablecoin remittance and settlement frameworks. This collaboration represents an important step toward building a connected digital asset ecosystem across Korea, Thailand, and the UAE.”
