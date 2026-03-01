India–UAE flights: Air India, IndiGo, Air India Express extend suspension

Airlines offer free rescheduling or refunds for affected Gulf bookings
Dubai: Passengers travelling between India and the UAE face continued disruption as major Indian carriers extend flight suspensions and flexibility measures amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East.
This is a rapidly evolving situation, and authorities have warned that schedules may change at short notice.
Passengers are urged to follow official sources and airline updates. UAE airports continue to remain closed amid the ongoing US-Israel offensive on Iran. The UAE was targeted by Iranians for a second day as authorities mounted a defence of the country.
India's flag carrier said it is extending full flexibility for passengers whose travel to or from the Middle East is impacted.
“As part of our commitment to your safety and convenience, Air India is extending full flexibility if your travel to/from the Middle East is impacted due to the ongoing situation,” the airline said.
For bookings made on or before February 28, with travel originally planned up to March 5, passengers can reschedule their flight at no additional charge or request a full refund to their original form of payment.
The airline added: “We continue to monitor the situation closely and prioritise the safety of our guests and crew.”
Air India's sister airline confirmed it has extended the suspension of flights to and from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates until 11.29 pm IST on March 2.
“Impacted guests are being notified directly through their registered contact details,” an Air India Express spokesperson said.
The airline is offering passengers who had booked travel to or from the Gulf region up to 28 February 2026, for journeys scheduled until 5 March 2026, the option to reschedule without any date change fees or cancel for a full refund.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our guests during this time,” the spokesperson added.
IndiGo said it continues to take “measured and responsible decisions across select international sectors” and acknowledged that developments in Middle Eastern airspace may prompt questions about travel plans.
“Please rest assured that our approach remains calm, considered, and guided solely by the wellbeing of our customers and crew,” the airline said, adding that affected passengers can explore alternate travel options or claim a refund.
Meanwhile, Akasa Air has suspended flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh until March 2. For bookings made to or from these cities until March 7, passengers may opt for a full refund or reschedule their travel at no additional cost.
Spice Jet said all flights operating between India and the UAE have been cancelled until 01 March 2026. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport.