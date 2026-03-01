GOLD/FOREX
Air India cancels multiple international flights amid Middle East tensions

The airline stressed that the safety of passengers and crew remain the highest priority

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Air India has announced the cancellation of several international flights scheduled for 1 March, citing the evolving situation in the Middle East. The airline stressed that the safety and security of passengers and crew remain the highest priority.

Affected services include flights between Delhi and London, Birmingham, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Vienna, Copenhagen, and Frankfurt, as well as Mumbai-London and Bengaluru-London routes.

Passengers impacted by the cancellations are being contacted directly and assisted with rebooking and alternative travel arrangements. The airline urged travellers to check the latest flight status and to contact the 24×7 call centre at +91 1169329333 or +91 1169329999 for further support.

An Air India spokesperson said: “Close monitoring and careful assessment of the evolving situation have necessitated these operational adjustments. We regret the inconvenience caused and are making every effort to assist affected passengers.”

Lekshmy Pavithran
Lekshmy PavithranAssistant Online Editor
Lekshmy is a rockstar in the digital newsroom! With nearly two decades of experience, she revels in breaking news, riding viral trends, and spotting those hidden stories everyone else misses. As the Assistant Online Editor, she steers the homepage, blending editorial brilliance with a no-nonsense approach. Whether it's UAE headlines, global affairs, business stories, or the latest buzz in entertainment and sports, Lekshmy is always on top of the game, delivering real-time coverage with precision. Her work ethic? Clarity, impact, and a dash of flair. All that is evident in her in-depth stories, special reports and explainers. Add in her social media savvy, and it's no wonder she consistently cranks out content that gets eyeballs and keeps them coming back for more.
