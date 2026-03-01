Air India cancels multiple international flights amid Middle East tensions

The airline stressed that the safety of passengers and crew remain the highest priority
Air India has announced the cancellation of several international flights scheduled for 1 March, citing the evolving situation in the Middle East. The airline stressed that the safety and security of passengers and crew remain the highest priority.
Affected services include flights between Delhi and London, Birmingham, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Vienna, Copenhagen, and Frankfurt, as well as Mumbai-London and Bengaluru-London routes.
Passengers impacted by the cancellations are being contacted directly and assisted with rebooking and alternative travel arrangements. The airline urged travellers to check the latest flight status and to contact the 24×7 call centre at +91 1169329333 or +91 1169329999 for further support.
An Air India spokesperson said: “Close monitoring and careful assessment of the evolving situation have necessitated these operational adjustments. We regret the inconvenience caused and are making every effort to assist affected passengers.”