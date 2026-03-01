GOLD/FOREX
BREAKING NEWS

Dubai Airports confirms incident at DXB leaves four injured

Emergency response teams were immediately activated and are dealing with the situation

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
The incident resulted in four injuries, and those affected received the necessary urgent medical assistance.
DXB

Dubai: Dubai Airports has confirmed that an incident occurred at Dubai International Airport (DXB) a short while ago, according to Dubai Media Office.

Emergency response teams were immediately activated and are dealing with the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The incident resulted in four injuries, and those affected received the necessary urgent medical assistance.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

