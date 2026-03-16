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Emirates, flydubai restart flights after DXB brief disruption: What passengers should know

Drone incident near DXB disrupts flights; airlines resume limited services

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
4 MIN READ
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Flights across the UAE are gradually resuming after a disruption early Monday near Dubai International Airport (DXB).
Flights across the UAE are gradually resuming after a disruption early Monday near Dubai International Airport (DXB).
Dubai Airports

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced the gradual resumption of some flights to and from DXB to selected destinations following a temporary suspension implemented as a precautionary measure.

Passengers have been advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates before travelling to the airport.

Dubai Airports also confirmed that some flights were diverted from DXB to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

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What happened at Dubai airport

Early Monday morning, the Dubai Media Office reported a drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport.

According to the statement, the incident affected one of the airport’s fuel tanks.

Dubai Civil Defence teams worked to contain the situation.

“No injuries have been reported,” said Dubai Media Office.

The development comes as the regional conflict enters its 17th day, affecting airspace and aviation operations across West Asia.

Dubai Airports issued a travel advisory urging passengers not to proceed to DXB unless their airline confirms their departure time.

“We advise travellers not to head to Dubai International Airport unless they are directly contacted by their airline with confirmation of their departure time, as schedules remain subject to change.”

Travellers have been urged to stay in touch with airlines for updates.

Emirates resumes operations

Emirates resumed regular flight operations Monday evening, following a temporary suspension earlier in the day.

The airline said it will continue to operate a limited schedule, with some flights cancelled.

“Emirates expects to operate a limited schedule after 10:00hrs Dubai local time today. Unfortunately, some flights from today’s schedule have been cancelled. Affected customers will receive a cancellation notice and will be advised on re-accommodation options," it said.

The airline urged passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

Passengers can amend bookings or rebook flights online within 72 hours of their original departure date through the Manage Booking section on the Emirates website or mobile app.

Dubai Airports issued a travel advisory urging passengers not to proceed to DXB unless their airline confirms their departure time.

“Wtravellerstravelers not to head to Dubai International Airport unless they are directly contacted by their airline with confirmation of their departure time, as schedules remain subject to change.”

Travellers have been urged to stay in touch with airlines for updates.

flydubai gradually restores flights

flydubai said it will gradually resume flight operations with a reduced schedule, after the earlier halt disrupted several services.

The airline confirmed that affected passengers are being contacted.

“Some scheduled flights have been affected by the temporary suspension of operations. We are contacting customers who have been impacted to notify them if their flight has been cancelled or rescheduled.”

Passengers have been asked not to travel to the airport without confirmation.

“Customers are advised not to travel to the airport unless they have received confirmation that their flight is operating, has been rebooked or received a revised check-in time.”

The carrier added that safety remains its priority.

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority. We continue to work closely with our stakeholders and authorities to ensure the safe resumption of our operations.”q

Air Arabia operating limited flights

Air Arabia said it has started operating a limited number of flights to and from the UAE, subject to operational and regulatory approvals.

Passengers whose flights were cancelled can choose from several options including:

  • One free date change within 30 days

  • A full credit voucher

  • A full refund to the original form of payment

Flights are operating between Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah to destinations across India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey and several other countries between March 6 and March 22.

Etihad operating limited schedule

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said it is operating a limited flight schedule from Abu Dhabi. The flights are operating to Atlanta, Ahmedabad,

The airline advised passengers not to travel to the airport unless they have a confirmed booking or have been contacted directly by the airline.

Regional airlines

Airlines across the region are also adjusting schedules due to ongoing airspace restrictions.

Gulf Air said it is temporarily operating some commercial flights via Dammam as Bahrain’s airspace remains closed.

Oman Air said flights continue to operate normally across its network, but several routes remain affected.

Flights to and from Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen, Baghdad and Khasab are cancelled until March 31, 2026.

Qatar Airways said it is operating a limited schedule to and from Doha within a safe corridor defined by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

The airline will resume full operations once Qatari airspace fully reopens.

Saudia has also extended the suspension of flights to and from Amman, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Bahrain, while operating some exceptional flights.

What passengers should do

Airlines across the region have urged passengers to:

  • Check flight status before travelling to the airport

  • Wait for airline confirmation before departure

  • Keep contact details updated in booking systems

  • Contact travel agents if tickets were booked through them

Schedules remain subject to change depending on operational and airspace conditions, airlines said.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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