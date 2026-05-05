CEO expects visitor surge in Q3; long-term DWC growth strategy remains intact
Dubai: Recovery at Dubai International Airport is expected to accelerate in the third quarter of this year, with a surge in visitor numbers likely as travel demand returns, according to Dubai Airports’ chief executive.
Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said the coming months will mark a turning point following weeks of disruption that impacted flight capacity and schedules.
“What I think will be the really, really strong growth quarter will be q3 when we start to see huge surges of visitors coming back to Dubai," he said.
He added that Dubai’s appeal as a destination — particularly during the winter season — will play a key role in driving demand.
“There is no other comparable destination… they will flock back to Dubai in significant numbers.”
DXB has now returned to full operating capacity following the reopening of UAE airspace, removing the biggest constraint on flight movements.
“We're now able to operate at 100 per cent full capacity.”
During the peak of the disruption, the airport was operating at just 38 per cent of its normal throughput due to restricted regional flight paths, despite having infrastructure fully available.
The recovery is expected to be led initially by transfer traffic — a core strength of Dubai’s aviation model — before point-to-point travel picks up more strongly.
“We believe that we are in a recovery phase, much further ahead than any of the competing hubs.”
While uncertainties remain around fuel prices and global conditions, Griffiths said underlying demand for travel remains robust.
“There are so many variables, it's very difficult to give a precise forecast… but overall, we can expect very strong growth in the aviation sector.”
He added that airlines may absorb some cost pressures to stimulate demand.
“They will have to suffer a bit on their margins to get people flying again.”
Dubai’s position as a major transit hub is expected to support a quicker rebound compared to other global airports.
Despite the recent disruption, Dubai Airports is pressing ahead with long-term expansion at Al Maktoum International Airport, with no changes to timelines or strategy.
“No delays at all in our long term strategic plans… nothing will defer the growth that we're seeing in the longer term.”
The next phase of DWC is designed to handle up to 150 million passengers annually and remains central to Dubai’s future aviation capacity.
“We will need that in exactly the timescale we've already defined.”
Griffiths said work on planning and design continued even during the disruption, underscoring confidence in long-term demand.
The recent disruption is expected to weigh on full-year performance, with DXB unlikely to reach its earlier 100 million passenger target this year. However, Griffiths indicated that milestone could be achieved next year instead.
Crucially, Dubai maintained operational readiness throughout the crisis, positioning the airport for a faster rebound.
“We've maintained our full operating strength… so we are absolutely ready to return to full capacity at a moment's notice," he explained.