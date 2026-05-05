“What I think will be the really, really strong growth quarter will be q3 when we start to see huge surges of visitors coming back to Dubai," he said.

The recent disruption is expected to weigh on full-year performance, with DXB unlikely to reach its earlier 100 million passenger target this year. However, Griffiths indicated that milestone could be achieved next year instead.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.