The ramp-up has been supported by coordination across the ‘oneDXB’ network, including airlines such as Emirates and flydubai, as well as service partners and air traffic control. This helped keep passengers and cargo moving during the disruption, while allowing flights to increase quickly as conditions improved, it said.

Capacity at the hub is now largely tied to the availability of regional flight paths outside the UAE — a situation in aviation, where an airport’s operations depend not only on its own infrastructure but also on neighbouring countries’ airspace.

Dubai Airports, which unveiled its first-quarter passenger traffic numbers on May 4, said it supported the movement of six million passengers, over 32,000 aircraft movements, and 213,000 tonnes of essential cargo since the US-Israel-Iran conflict broke out on February 28 until April 30.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.