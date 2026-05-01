Total ticket price - The full price must be shown clearly, including all taxes, surcharges, fees, and any extra costs.

Terms and conditions - The airline must clearly share the rules around making changes to your booking, cancelling your ticket, getting a refund and any penalties or fees that apply if you do any of the above.

Operating carrier details - The airline must tell you which airline is actually operating the flight, especially if it is different from the one you booked with (marketing carrier).

Stops and connections - Any stopovers, connecting flights, or transfers in the journey must be clearly stated.

Baggage rules The airline must tell you How much luggage you're allowed and How much it costs if your bags are extra or oversized.