Explained: Passenger rights, refunds, rebooking and accommodation under the latest rules
Dubai: Dubai has introduced new rules that give passengers flying through the emirate clearer rights and stronger protections, particularly when flights are delayed, disrupted, or cancelled.
On April 28, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) launched the Aviation Consumer Welfare Directive, a formal framework that sets out the rights and responsibilities of passengers, airlines, and licensed travel agents. The directive applies to Dubai-based national carriers and their subsidiaries and code-share partners, foreign airlines operating out of Dubai's airports, and licensed travel agents.
In plain terms, it spells out what airlines and travel agents must do for you and what you can do if they don't, including how to raise a dispute or seek mediation. If you're travelling through Dubai International Airport (DXB), here's what you need to know.
When you purchase an airline ticket, the airline is required to give you clear, accurate, and up-to-date information. Here's exactly what that includes:
Total ticket price - The full price must be shown clearly, including all taxes, surcharges, fees, and any extra costs.
Terms and conditions - The airline must clearly share the rules around making changes to your booking, cancelling your ticket, getting a refund and any penalties or fees that apply if you do any of the above.
Operating carrier details - The airline must tell you which airline is actually operating the flight, especially if it is different from the one you booked with (marketing carrier).
Stops and connections - Any stopovers, connecting flights, or transfers in the journey must be clearly stated.
Baggage rules The airline must tell you How much luggage you're allowed and How much it costs if your bags are extra or oversized.
Fare restrictions If the ticket type you bought comes with limitations, such as fees for changes or cancellations, those must be clearly communicated at the time of purchase.
Flight delays and disruptions can be stressful but you have clear rights. Here's what airlines are required to do for you.
Airlines must communicate with the passenger (or their licensed travel agent) promptly and proactively. This includes explaining:
The nature of the disruption
The reason for it
How long it is expected to last
They must also provide appropriate assistance in line with the Civil Aviation Regulations – Passenger Welfare Programme (CAR-PWP).
Passengers must be given a choice between the following:
The next available flight on the same airline, with as little additional delay as possible
Re-routing with another airline, where this is practically possible — provided the airline has a commercial arrangement with that carrier, seats are available, and the rerouting can be operationally delivered
A full refund or a voucher for the unused portion of your ticket
If a delay goes beyond the limits set by the CAR-PWP (typically more than three to eight hours), airlines must provide:
Meals and refreshments
Access to communication (such as phone or internet)
Hotel accommodation if an overnight stay is required
Transport between the airport and the accommodation
Airlines must give priority attention, without any discrimination, to:
Passengers with special needs
Unaccompanied minors
Elderly passengers
If you have any special requirements, it is important to inform the airline within the timeframes set out in their conditions of carriage. While airlines are obligated to accommodate such needs, provision is subject to availability.
If you booked through a licensed travel agent, they too carry responsibilities during a disruption. They are required to take all reasonable steps to ensure that the services you paid for are delivered or, where that is not possible, to arrange alternative services of a comparable standard on your request.
If a disruption is caused by a force majeure event, such as severe weather, natural disasters, armed conflict, terrorism, strikes, or a pandemic, airlines are not legally required to pay compensation.
However, they must still make reasonable efforts to arrange alternative travel and provide care and assistance to affected passengers. This support is capped at 72 hours, though the Authority can extend this in exceptional circumstances.