Why airfares change quickly now — what UAE travellers can do before booking

Dubai: Airfares are shifting within hours. Search once, then search again later. The difference can be significant. What used to change over days is now happening almost instantly as airlines respond to a combination of fuel volatility, disrupted flight schedules and unstable demand.

In March 2026, Middle East-based airlines recorded a 52% year-on-year decline in flights, while capacity fell by more than half during the early phase of the conflict. Cirium estimates that around 5 million passengers were impacted by cancellations between February 28 and March 11 alone.

IATA has repeatedly warned that fuel remains “the largest cost item for airlines,” and any sustained increase forces carriers to adjust fares to protect margins. At the same time, flight availability has dropped sharply. Data from Cirium shows the scale of disruption.

Fuel costs are a major factor. The International Air Transport Association in its latest fuel monitor shows jet fuel averaging about $179 per barrel, reflecting ongoing volatility in energy markets. Before the conflict, IATA projected fuel would account for 25.7% of airline operating costs, a share that leaves carriers highly exposed to price swings.

The pricing model itself has not changed. Airlines still rely on real-time systems that adjust fares as seats are sold. What has changed is the pressure on those systems.

For UAE travellers, the impact is already visible across both short-haul and long-haul routes. Reduced capacity, higher operating costs and uneven demand are pushing fares upward, while availability on certain routes tightens quickly.

Airlines are not adjusting prices based on individual searches, but on overall market activity. The system responds to how quickly seats are being booked and how much capacity remains.

This is why repeated searches often return different prices. Inventory is changing in real time as seats are sold and lower fare classes disappear.

Those costs feed directly into ticket pricing. Booking patterns are also shifting. Some travellers are booking earlier to secure seats, while others are delaying decisions due to uncertainty. That creates unpredictable demand spikes, which pricing systems react to immediately.

Airspace restrictions are adding another layer of cost. Airlines are avoiding conflict zones, forcing longer flight paths. These detours increase fuel burn and reduce aircraft utilisation, limiting how many flights can operate each day.

Fewer flights mean fewer seats. That alone is enough to push fares higher, even if demand does not increase.

The underlying dynamic is structural. Air connectivity is widely seen as a key driver of tourism demand, with stronger flight networks directly improving a destination’s ability to attract visitors, while limited access constrains arrivals and hotel occupancy.

Booking earlier is becoming more important on busy routes. With fewer seats available, lower fare tiers are disappearing faster, according to data from Cirium.

Comparing platforms can also make a difference. Airlines and booking sites may show different prices at the same time due to fees and inventory access.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.