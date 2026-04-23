Reduced schedules persist as conflict, fuel costs reshape UAE air travel
Dubai: Air travel across the UAE continues to operate under strain nearly two months after the US-Israel-Iran conflict that erupted on February 28, with airlines relying on restricted air corridors, longer flight paths, and reduced schedules to maintain connectivity.
The aviation sector has been among the hardest hit, with rising jet fuel prices — driven by surging oil markets — adding to operational costs, while airspace closures across parts of the Middle East continue to force rerouting.
Despite this, UAE carriers continue to fly to a wide range of global destinations, ensuring passengers have access to essential travel routes, albeit with fewer flights and longer travel times.
The UAE’s four major carriers — Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia — have all scaled back operations but continue to maintain core networks.
Airlines say they are constantly reviewing schedules in response to evolving geopolitical and operational conditions.
Safety remains the overriding priority. Passengers are being advised to check flight status even after check-in, monitor email notifications, and ensure contact details are updated to receive real-time alerts on changes or cancellations.
Emirates is currently operating to more than 100 destinations worldwide, though not all services are running daily and schedules remain subject to change.
“We continue to monitor the situation, and we will develop our operational schedule accordingly. The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” the airline said.
To support affected travellers, Emirates is offering flexible rebooking options and refunds for disrupted tickets, with additional allowances for bookings made after April 2, including one complimentary date change.
Popular destinations include:
Europe: London, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Milan, Madrid, Zurich
Asia-Pacific: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Tokyo
Africa: Cairo, Nairobi, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Casablanca, Lagos
Americas: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto, São Paulo
Middle East & GCC: Riyadh, Jeddah, Kuwait, Bahrain, Amman, Beirut
Flights may take longer than usual due to rerouting around restricted airspace, particularly over Iran and parts of Iraq.
Etihad Airways continues to operate flights to around 80 destinations, maintaining a broad international network despite disruptions.
The airline has extended flexibility for passengers affected by cancellations, allowing free rebooking or refunds for tickets issued before February 28, with travel windows stretching into mid-June.
Key destinations include:
Europe: London, Paris, Rome, Frankfurt, Madrid, Dublin
Asia: Delhi, Mumbai, Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul
Africa: Cairo, Nairobi, Johannesburg, Casablanca
Americas: New York, Chicago, Washington, Toronto
Middle East: Riyadh, Doha, Beirut, Muscat, Kuwait
The airline highlighted its strong operational and financial position, noting continued support for individual, SME and corporate customers during this period.
flydubai is maintaining a reduced but active network, particularly across regional and short-haul routes.
The airline warned that flight durations and transit times may be longer due to rerouted flight paths and urged passengers to check operational updates regularly.
Destinations currently served include:
Middle East & GCC: Muscat, Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Amman, Beirut
South Asia: Karachi, Mumbai, Delhi, Colombo, Kathmandu, Dhaka
Central Asia: Almaty, Tashkent, Bishkek, Samarkand
Europe: Istanbul, Prague, Belgrade, Sofia, Zagreb
Africa: Addis Ababa, Zanzibar, Entebbe, Dar es Salaam
Passengers are encouraged to check in online and follow instructions sent via notifications if their bookings are affected.
Air Arabia is operating a limited number of flights from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, with services subject to regulatory approvals and operational feasibility.
Passengers affected by cancellations are eligible for one free date change, credit vouchers, or a full refund.
Operating destinations include:
India: Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur
Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar
Middle East: Muscat, Doha, Amman, Beirut, Damascus
Africa: Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Cairo
Asia: Bangkok, Kathmandu, Colombo
The airline has urged passengers to manage bookings online or through travel agents and to stay updated via official communication channels.
Meanwhile, airlines across the Gulf are rebuilding schedules, though operations remain uneven and heavily dependent on airspace access and regulatory approvals.
Gulf Air said services to and from Bahrain are “gradually resuming” after the reopening of airspace, but operations are still limited.
The airline is currently operating a reduced schedule that includes key regional and international routes such as Dubai, London, Delhi, Mumbai and Riyadh. Frequencies remain low — in many cases just two to three flights per week — reflecting both operational constraints and subdued demand.
Qatar Airways announced Thursday it has resumed daily services to Dubai and Sharjah, re-establishing a critical corridor for UAE passengers connecting through Doha to Europe, the Americas and Asia. Flights to Damascus are also set to resume from May 1, marking a broader return to regional destinations.
The airline has positioned these resumptions as part of a phased rebuild of its global network, with plans to expand to more than 150 destinations by mid-2026.
Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways has been forced into a more unusual operational setup. Due to safety-related closures at Kuwait International Airport, the airline has temporarily shifted its operations to airports in Saudi Arabia, including Dammam and Qaisumah. Passengers are being transported by bus from Kuwait to these airports — an extraordinary measure that underscores the extent of disruption across the region.
Elsewhere, Oman Air has extended cancellations on several routes, including services to Dubai and other Gulf cities, while low-cost Saudi carrier Flynas has suspended flights to multiple regional destinations, including the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait.
Major European carriers such as British Airways, Air France and Lufthansa have either suspended or significantly reduced flights to key Middle Eastern destinations, including Dubai, Riyadh and Tel Aviv.
British Airways, for instance, has outlined a phased return to the region, with flights to Dubai expected to resume from July — but at reduced frequencies.
Lufthansa has taken a more conservative stance, suspending several routes to the region until later in the year due to ongoing airspace risks over Iran and Iraq. The airline said longer detours — often adding one to two hours to flight times — are increasing fuel burn and pushing up ticket prices.
Asian carriers are also pulling back. Singapore Airlines has extended its suspension of flights to Dubai until the end of May, while Cathay Pacific has halted services to Dubai and Riyadh until at least June, with flexibility options offered to affected passengers.
North American airlines have also been affected. Air Canada has suspended its Dubai operations through early September, effectively removing a key transatlantic link for travellers between Canada and the UAE.
Low-cost and regional international carriers — including Pegasus and Norwegian — have either paused operations or limited bookings, citing safety concerns and limited alternative routing options.