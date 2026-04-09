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European aviation safety body urges airlines to avoid Middle East airspace until April 24

EASA extends advisory as conflict risks rise across multiple Gulf airspaces

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Major European airlines have suspended operations to countries across the region.
Major European airlines have suspended operations to countries across the region.
AFP

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB), keeping restrictions until April 24. The latest update does not change the guidance but extends its validity amid ongoing instability.

The advisory covers airspace across a wide stretch of the region, including Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Airlines are advised not to operate in these areas at any altitude due to the risk of military activity spilling into civilian airspace, said EASA.

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Conflict impact

The warning follows military strikes carried out by the United States and Israel inside Iran on February 28, and subsequent retaliatory actions by Iran, including its belligerent attack on the UAE and other GCC nations.

EASA says the situation has created a volatile environment, with risks including misidentification of aircraft, interception errors, and the presence of advanced air defence systems and missiles capable of operating at all altitudes.

Airline responses

Major European carriers are already taking action.

Lufthansa Group has suspended flights across much of the Middle East, with timelines stretching as far as October for some destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Tehran. Services to Dubai and Tel Aviv are suspended until the end of May.

Air France has halted flights to Dubai, Riyadh, Tel Aviv and Beirut until early May, citing security concerns and airspace closures.

British Airways has also cancelled or paused several regional routes and is offering passengers flexible rebooking and refund options through October.

Passengers are being advised to check flight status before travelling, as schedules remain highly fluid. Airlines say safety remains the top priority, and operations will only resume once conditions stabilise.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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