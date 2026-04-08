Trump says Iran has sent 'workable' 10-point proposal to US
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has agreed to suspend US bombing and other attacks on bridges, power plants, and other civilian infrastructure in Iran for two weeks, describing the pause as a “double sided CEASEFIRE” that depends on Tehran’s immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz.
In a Truth Social post, Trump said the decision followed direct talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, who asked him to hold off planned “destructive force” against the Islamic Republic.
In a social media post Tuesday evening, Trump stated that Iran could consent “to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz,” after which he would “suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”
Israel has also agreed to participate in the two‑week ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump just 90 minutes before his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face escalated strikes on civilian infrastructure, a senior White House official told CNN.
Since the conflict began in February, Trump has repeatedly issued escalation deadlines, only to retract or delay them shortly before they expire.
Here is what the president announced in his social media post:
“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.
“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!
“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.
"We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate.
"Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated.
“On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution.”