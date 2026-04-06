45-day US-Israel-Iran 'ceasefire' in the works: What we know so far

Mediators make last-ditch push for 45-day ceasefire as Trump deadline nears
Iran and a group of regional mediators are reportedly trying to secure a proposed 45-day ceasefire – even as a deadline set by US President Donald Trump approaches, according to a report by Axios.
Citing US, Israeli and regional "sources" familiar with the talks, the Axios report released on Sunday (April 5) stated that the chances of reaching even a partial agreement in the next 48 hours appear “slim”.
Mediators have told Iranian officials there is little time left for further manoeuvring and that the coming two days may represent the “final opportunity” to avoid a major escalation, Axios reported.
Axios (Greek: “Worthy”) is a Virginia-based US news site founded in 2016, launched by former Politico journalists.
In perhaps another sign of the conflict going on an off-ramp, Israel's military has stated Monday that their strikes against the Tehran regin had been "completed".
The regime's response, however, remained uncertain as of Monday morning.
The talks are aimed at preventing a broader conflict that could include strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and retaliation against energy and water facilities in Gulf states.
Trump extended an earlier deadline by 20 hours, posting on Truth Social that Iran now had until Tuesday, April 7, at 8 pm Eastern time (Wednesday, April 8, at 4AM Gulf Standard Time) to reach an agreement.
Two sources familiar with the matter told Axios that a US-Israeli bombing plan targeting Iran’s energy facilities is “ready”.
The extension was intended to allow one final chance for diplomacy, the news site added.
According to the report, negotiations are being carried out through Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish mediators, as well as text messages between Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
A US official said the administration has presented several proposals in recent days, but Iranian officials have not accepted them.
Axios said mediators are discussing a two-phase deal.
The first phase would establish a 45-day ceasefire during which a permanent end to the war would be negotiated, with the truce extended if needed.
The second phase would aim for a broader settlement that could include reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resolving Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, either through removal from the country or dilution.
Mediators are reportedly exploring “confidence-building steps” on both issues, though Iranian officials are said to be unwilling to fully abandon their leverage in exchange for only a temporary ceasefire.
They have also expressed concern about any arrangement that could leave them vulnerable to renewed strikes, similar to past ceasefire agreements in Gaza and Lebanon.
Axios stated the White House declined to comment.