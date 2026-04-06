Iran military warns of devastating retaliation if civilian targets are hit again
Israel's army said Monday it had completed a wave of strikes against "regime targets" in Tehran.
"A short while ago the IDF completed a wave of strikes on Iranian terror regime targets in Tehran," the Israeli military posted on Telegram.
It came after Iranian media reported attacks on residential areas in Tehran early Monday.
UAE residents have received a new mobile alert from the Ministry of Interior confirming that the situation in the country is currently safe following earlier warnings about potential missile threats.
In the message sent to phones across the country, authorities thanked residents for their cooperation during the emergency alert and reassured the public that normal activities can now resume.
The United Arab Emirates said its air defences were responding to a missile and drone attack.
Air defence systems "are actively engaging with missiles and UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) threats," the NCEMA posted on X.
The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army has confirmed that the country’s air defense systems are currently intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks targeting the nation.
Authorities warned that any explosion sounds heard across the city or surrounding areas are caused by the interception of incoming threats and do not indicate civilian danger.
Residents are urged to follow all security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities and remain calm while air defenses continue operations to protect the country.
Gas outages hit parts of Tehran after a strike on a university, Iran's state broadcaster reported on Monday.
The attack "hit the Sharif University gas station and we are facing a temporary gas outage in the Sharif neighborhood," state broadcaster IRIB quoted the head of Tehran's District 9 neighbourhood as saying.
Iran's central military command warned on Monday of "much more devastating" retaliation if its adversaries hit civilian targets.
"If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread," a spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement posted by state broadcaster IRIB on Telegram.
The warning came after US President Donald Trump threatened to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure, demanding Tehran bow to his demands for a deal to reopen the Gulf to shipping.
The UAE has joined Bahrain in urging the United Nations Security Council to take action on the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the crisis now poses a direct threat to global stability, food and energy security, and international law.
Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressed that the issue is no longer confined to the region and requires attention to prevent a broader crisis. He warned that continued inaction could deepen global economic and humanitarian risks, particularly for countries in the Global South that are heavily dependent on stable energy and food supplies.
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UAE authorities have lifted the aerial threats alert and declared the country safe. Residents were instructed to resume normal activities, though they were urged to remain vigilant and follow official updates from official sources.
US President Donald Trump made an stark threat to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure, demanding Tehran bow to his demands for a deal to reopen the Gulf to shipping as oil prices surge.
As Christians marked Easter, Trump revived warnings of air strikes on Iranian power plants and bridges, after celebrating the rescue of a wounded airman whose fighter jet went down inside Iran.
Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy chokepoint, provoking Trump to demand Sunday: "... you'll be living in Hell," if the strait is not opened.
In a terse follow-up post, the president apparently set a new deadline for Iran to comply: "Tuesday, 8:00 PM" (midnight GMT).
Trump told Fox News that Iran was "close" to making a deal, security analyst Danny Citrinowicz said "the prospect of a negotiated agreement with Iran, at least under current conditions, is close to nonexistent."
US crude (WTI) traded above $114 per barrel and surpassed Brent crude, an unusual inversion that underscores deepening market stress.
Brent — the global benchmark — was above $111, while UAE Murban crude climbed above $114.8, marking strong demand for barrels that can be moved outside chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz.
Urals crude, the Russian benchmark, stayed elevated at $121.17, up $15.44, or 14.60%, as of 7.38am on Monday (April 6, 2026) Tokyo | 10.38pm GMT (April 5, 2026). Natural gas prices also rose modestly, reflecting broader energy market tightness.
UAE authorities issued an alert to residents stating that the country's air defence systems had been activated and are currently responding to a missile threat.
An Israeli strike on Sunday targeting an apartment building in a town east of Beirut killed three people, Lebanon's health ministry said.
"Israeli enemy airstrike on the hills of Ain Saadeh kills three civilians, including two women, and injures three others," the ministry said in a statement.
UAE authorities have lifted the missile alert and declared the country safe, Residents were instructed to resume normal activities, though they were urged to remain vigilant and follow official updates from official sources.
UAE authorities issued an alert to residents stating that the country's air defence systems had been activated and are currently responding to an aerial threat, according to the Ministry of Interior and National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA). "Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building, steer away from windows, doors, and open areas. Await further instructions," an X post by the UAE Ministry of Interior states.
The UK Ministry of Defence reported that RAF Regiment gunners successfully engaged hostile threats overnight in a high-threat area of the Middle East, as part of ongoing operations linked to the escalating Strait of Hormuz crisis. The update highlights the RAF Regiment's role in defending key positions amid heightened tensions.
Day 37: Second F-15E crew member rescued in Iran
Day 36: Trump warns Iran: 48 hours or all hell will reign down
Day 35: Trump seeks $1.5t defence budget as war intensifies
Day 34: UN chief warns world on 'edge of a wider war'
Day 33: Trump says US to hit Iran 'extremely hard'
Day 32: Debris hits several homes in Dubai, 4 injured