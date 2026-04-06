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UAE responds to missile and drone threats from Iran, residents told safe

Residents were earlier advised to remain in safe places and follow official updates

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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UAE responds to missile and drone threats from Iran, residents told safe

Dubai: UAE residents received a series of mobile alerts from the Ministry of Interior on Monday confirming that the situation across the country is currently safe following multiple missile and drone threats. Authorities thanked residents for their cooperation and reassured the public that normal activities can now resume.

“Thank you for your cooperation. We reassure you that the situation is currently safe. You may resume your normal activities while continuing to remain cautious, take the necessary precautions, and follow official instructions,” the alert stated.

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Timeline of air defence engagements today:

7.14am: UAE air defences continued to monitor and engage further missiles and UAVs. Officials reiterated that all explosions heard were related to defensive operations.

3am: A second wave of threats was intercepted, with NCEMA urging residents to remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates.

1.33am: The Ministry of Defence (MOD) confirmed that UAE air defence systems were actively engaging incoming missiles and UAVs. The sounds heard across the country were caused by interception operations.

Authorities urged residents to remain vigilant, follow safety guidance, and monitor official channels for further updates as the situation develops.

How to respond to emergency alerts in public spaces

Whether you’re shopping, driving, or outdoors, the first minutes after an alert are critical. Authorities urge residents to respond immediately, follow official instructions, and avoid panic. Rapid, measured action can significantly reduce risks and protect lives.

Authorities warn against curiosity, filming incidents, or moving into exposed areas, as these actions can endanger lives and hinder emergency response operations.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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