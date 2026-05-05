Behind each number is a story — of inexperience, poor judgment, and, in some cases, young drivers taking to the road before they are ready. Authorities say such incidents reflect not just a breach of the law, but a deeper lack of awareness about the risks of driving without proper training or legal authorisation.

For those driving without any licence, or using one that does not permit them to operate a specific type of vehicle, the law imposes up to three months’ imprisonment and fines between Dh5,000 and Dh50,000. In cases of repeat violations, penalties escalate sharply to a minimum of three months in jail and fines ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh100,000, or one of the two.

First-time offenders caught driving with a foreign licence that is not recognised in the UAE face fines ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh10,000. Repeat offences carry harsher consequences — a minimum of three months in jail and fines between Dh5,000 and Dh50,000, or either of the two penalties.

To reduce the rising trend, the UAE has tightened its grip on traffic enforcement, sharpening the law to send a clear message. Under Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on Traffic Regulation, penalties have been significantly increased in a bid to deter violators and reinforce road safety.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.