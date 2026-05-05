Stricter laws target illegal driving as safety concerns rise
Dubai: New figures released by the UAE Ministry of Interior reveal that 36 traffic accidents were recorded last year across the country due to driving without a valid licence, casting a spotlight on a dangerous behaviour that continues to threaten public safety.
Behind each number is a story — of inexperience, poor judgment, and, in some cases, young drivers taking to the road before they are ready. Authorities say such incidents reflect not just a breach of the law, but a deeper lack of awareness about the risks of driving without proper training or legal authorisation.
To reduce the rising trend, the UAE has tightened its grip on traffic enforcement, sharpening the law to send a clear message. Under Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on Traffic Regulation, penalties have been significantly increased in a bid to deter violators and reinforce road safety.
First-time offenders caught driving with a foreign licence that is not recognised in the UAE face fines ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh10,000. Repeat offences carry harsher consequences — a minimum of three months in jail and fines between Dh5,000 and Dh50,000, or either of the two penalties.
For those driving without any licence, or using one that does not permit them to operate a specific type of vehicle, the law imposes up to three months’ imprisonment and fines between Dh5,000 and Dh50,000. In cases of repeat violations, penalties escalate sharply to a minimum of three months in jail and fines ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh100,000, or one of the two.
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