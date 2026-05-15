High-speed swerving and shoulder overtaking land motorist in Dh50,000 penalty case
Dubai Police have confirmed that traffic patrols arrested an Asian driver following a series of dangerous road behaviours, including reckless driving, sudden swerving at high speed, weaving between vehicles, and overtaking from the road shoulder.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said such actions are among the most serious traffic violations as they endanger all road users and leave little time for drivers to react — especially on high-speed roads where even a minor loss of control can lead to severe crashes.
He stressed that overtaking from the road shoulder is a serious offence, noting that the lane is strictly reserved for emergencies such as ambulances and civil defence vehicles. Misuse of this space, he added, can trigger sudden and potentially fatal accidents.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan warned that combining speeding with unsafe lane changes significantly raises the risk of losing vehicle control, which can result in skidding, rollovers or collisions with other vehicles and roadside barriers.
Dubai Police said legal action has been taken, including impounding the vehicle. Under Local Decree No. (30) of 2023, a fine of AED 50,000 is required to release vehicles involved in such serious violations, as part of strict measures to deter dangerous driving.
Authorities urged motorists to avoid reckless behaviour that endangers lives, stressing that legal accountability applies to anyone violating road safety rules.
The public has also been encouraged to report dangerous driving through the “Police Eye” service or by calling “We Are All Police” on 901.