Drifting in rain: Dubai Police release footage of reckless dangerous stunts, seize vehicles

Reckless motorists face Dh50,000 impound fees for stunts on rain-soaked roads
Dubai Police have impounded several vehicles after motorists were found performing dangerous stunts during recent rainfall, turning wet road conditions into incidents of reckless driving and road disorder across the emirate.
Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said patrols identified drivers engaging in drifting, sudden swerving and disruptive behaviour, putting both their lives and the safety of others at serious risk.
He warned that such actions are especially dangerous during rain, when slippery roads and reduced tyre grip significantly increase the likelihood of losing control and causing severe accidents.
Offences were recorded in areas including Al Ruwayyah and Lahbab, where violating vehicles were seized and legal action was taken. Violations included reckless driving, stunt behaviour, excessive noise and causing public disturbance.
Under Decree No. 30 of 2023, impound release fees can reach up to Dh50,000.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan said Dubai Police will continue intensified traffic patrols across the emirate and take strict action against any behaviour that endangers road users.
He urged motorists to follow traffic rules, particularly during rainy conditions, advising drivers to reduce speed, maintain safe distances and ensure tyres and vehicle condition are roadworthy.
Authorities also encouraged the public to report reckless driving through the Police Eye app or by calling 901, stressing that road safety remains a shared responsibility.