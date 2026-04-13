Dubai Police seize vehicle after reckless Marina stunt goes viral

Authorities move swiftly as social media video shows car speeding through Marina
Dubai: Dubai Police have seized a vehicle after its driver was caught performing dangerous stunts and driving recklessly in the Marina, putting lives at risk and disrupting traffic flow.
Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, said the incident falls under the “Quiet Roads” initiative, which aims to enhance quality of life, strengthen community safety, and reduce traffic disturbances and noise in residential areas.
He said traffic patrols spotted the motorist performing hazardous manoeuvres, including sudden swerving and reckless driving on a public road. The behaviour posed a serious threat to the driver and other road users, while also affecting the smooth movement of traffic.
The vehicle was stopped, and the driver has been referred to the relevant authorities for legal action.
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Brigadier bin Suwaidan warned motorists against dangerous practices such as drifting, showboating, sudden lane changes and excessive speeding. He stressed that UAE traffic laws impose strict penalties on offenders who endanger lives or property, including vehicle impoundment and referral to court.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan warned motorists against dangerous practices such as drifting, showboating, sudden lane changes and excessive speeding. He stressed that UAE traffic laws impose strict penalties on offenders who endanger lives or property, including vehicle impoundment and referral to court.
He added that Dubai Police will continue to take firm action against such violations, stepping up traffic monitoring across key roads and vital areas through field patrols and advanced smart surveillance systems.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan also urged drivers to adhere to traffic rules and act responsibly to ensure the safety of all road users. He called on the public to report dangerous behaviour through the “Police Eye” service available on the Dubai Police smart app.