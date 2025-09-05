A few seconds of speed can cost a lifetime: Dubai Police issue critical alert
Dubai: Dubai Police have issued a critical warning: speeding remains the deadliest threat on the city's roads. Every year, lives are tragically cut short and families are shattered because drivers exceed legal speed limits.
Brigadier Jumaa Salim Bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, stated that police statistics confirm speeding as the main cause of fatal crashes.
He emphasised that this reckless habit has devastating consequences, as driving too fast robs drivers of vehicle control and makes it nearly impossible to stop in time to avoid danger. A few seconds of carelessness can destroy entire families.
In response, Dubai Police are intensifying their enforcement efforts with more radar systems, smart patrols, and cutting-edge monitoring technology. They are also running awareness campaigns to remind motorists that roads are a shared space, not a racetrack.
Brigadier Bin Suwaidan urged all drivers to adhere to speed limits, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, avoid sudden lane changes, and remain alert, especially near schools and pedestrian crossings. He stressed that the minutes drivers might save by speeding are simply not worth a life.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox