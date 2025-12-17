Weather alert: Dubai Police urge caution on rain-soaked roads

Brigadier bin Suwaidan reiterated that Dubai Police will take firm action against reckless driving, dangerous manoeuvres and vehicle stunts, which endanger the lives of motorists and other road users. He confirmed that traffic laws will be enforced against violators, including vehicle impoundment and legal measures where necessary.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said reduced visibility, slippery roads and water accumulation increase the likelihood of accidents. He called on drivers to adhere strictly to speed limits, maintain safe distances and remain calm and attentive behind the wheel.

Motorists were also advised to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before setting out, particularly tyres, brakes, windscreen wipers and lighting systems. Hazard lights should only be used when stopping due to an emergency, while broken-down vehicles must be moved off the road to avoid obstructing traffic or causing further incidents.

