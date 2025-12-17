GOLD/FOREX
Weather alert: Dubai Police urge caution on rain-soaked roads

Motorists urged to slow down, avoid distractions

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Dubai Police have urged motorists to drive with extreme caution during periods of unstable weather and rainfall, warning that such conditions pose serious risks to road safety and traffic flow.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said reduced visibility, slippery roads and water accumulation increase the likelihood of accidents. He called on drivers to adhere strictly to speed limits, maintain safe distances and remain calm and attentive behind the wheel.

He stressed the need to avoid dangerous behaviours, including using mobile phones or filming while driving, noting that such actions significantly heighten the risk of crashes during adverse weather.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan reiterated that Dubai Police will take firm action against reckless driving, dangerous manoeuvres and vehicle stunts, which endanger the lives of motorists and other road users. He confirmed that traffic laws will be enforced against violators, including vehicle impoundment and legal measures where necessary.

Motorists were also advised to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before setting out, particularly tyres, brakes, windscreen wipers and lighting systems. Hazard lights should only be used when stopping due to an emergency, while broken-down vehicles must be moved off the road to avoid obstructing traffic or causing further incidents.

Drivers were urged to exercise extra care on highways, bends and low-lying areas where water may accumulate, and to adopt defensive driving by anticipating sudden hazards, such as abrupt stops or vehicles emerging from side roads.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan strongly warned against approaching valleys, flood-prone areas, water channels or dams during rainfall, or gathering in such locations for filming, citing the serious dangers involved. He noted that traffic laws impose fines, black points and vehicle impoundment on offenders.

He concluded by emphasising that following official instructions and safety guidelines helps protect lives and property, and reflects the community’s sense of responsibility during severe weather conditions.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News
