UAE traffic alert: Slow-moving traffic after multiple road incidents

Rush hour was affected by incidents on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khaleej St

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Real-time Google Maps data showed slow-moving traffic on Al Ittihad Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
Dubai: Commuters across the emirates experienced slow-moving traffic on Wednesday morning as a series of crash reports and congestion affected several major arterial routes.

The morning rush hour was hampered by incidents on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road near Muhaisnah Fourth and along Al Khaleej Street by the Deira Corniche. A crash was reported on 50B Street in the Al Souq Al Kabeer area, leading to localised delays in commercial district.

Dubai Police reiterated their long-standing guidance for motorists to exercise caution and avoid behaviours that exacerbate congestion. The force frequently reminds the public that crowding around accident scenes—often referred to as “rubbernecking”—hinders the progress of emergency responders and prevents traffic from returning to a normal flow.

“Stay calm in traffic,” the force said in a recurring safety message. “Patience is key to preventing road rage and accidents.”

Real-time Google Maps data also showed slow-moving traffic on Al Ittihad Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Authorities continue to advise drivers to maintain safe following distances and remain focused on the road to avoid minor collisions that frequently cause morning standstills.

