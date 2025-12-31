The morning rush hour was hampered by incidents on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road near Muhaisnah Fourth and along Al Khaleej Street by the Deira Corniche. A crash was reported on 50B Street in the Al Souq Al Kabeer area, leading to localised delays in commercial district.

Dubai Police reiterated their long-standing guidance for motorists to exercise caution and avoid behaviours that exacerbate congestion. The force frequently reminds the public that crowding around accident scenes—often referred to as “rubbernecking”—hinders the progress of emergency responders and prevents traffic from returning to a normal flow.

Authorities continue to advise drivers to maintain safe following distances and remain focused on the road to avoid minor collisions that frequently cause morning standstills.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

