Dubai police tighten traffic controls as fog hits major roads

Patrols deployed, trucks halted and drivers urged to slow down as visibility drops

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Dense fog blankets Dubai skyline
Dense fog blankets Dubai skyline

Dubai Police have intensified traffic control measures across the emirate as dense fog reduced visibility on major roads, in a bid to enhance road safety and prevent accidents.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said a series of field and preventive measures were implemented in response to foggy conditions affecting several parts of the emirate.

He said traffic patrols were deployed extensively on major highways and external roads, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Dubai–Al Ain Road, to regulate traffic flow, monitor speeds and maintain safety.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan explained that patrols carried out continuous field inspections to ensure drivers complied with safety instructions during fog, including reducing speed gradually, maintaining safe distances and avoiding sudden lane changes or unsafe overtaking. Vehicles found stopped on road shoulders were immediately directed away from the roadway to prevent accidents caused by low visibility.

As part of precautionary measures, the movement of heavy trucks was temporarily suspended during periods of dense fog and drivers were directed to designated rest areas. He noted that differences in speed between heavy and light vehicles pose a serious risk when visibility is poor.

He added that the fog led to reduced horizontal visibility on most roads, resulting in minor traffic congestion and vehicle buildup in some areas. Traffic patrols intervened to manage affected locations and divert motorists to alternative routes when necessary.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan urged motorists to follow safety guidelines, including using low-beam headlights instead of high beams, switching on fog lights when available, avoiding stopping on highways, and refraining from using mobile phones or other distractions while driving. He also warned against sudden braking or lane changes without ensuring the road ahead is clear.

He stressed that road safety is a shared responsibility, noting that compliance with traffic regulations during adverse weather conditions plays a key role in protecting lives and property. He added that Dubai Police continue to raise awareness through media and social platforms, urging motorists to follow official advisories for their safety and that of others.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
