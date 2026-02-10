Dubai police tighten traffic controls as fog hits major roads

He stressed that road safety is a shared responsibility, noting that compliance with traffic regulations during adverse weather conditions plays a key role in protecting lives and property. He added that Dubai Police continue to raise awareness through media and social platforms, urging motorists to follow official advisories for their safety and that of others.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan urged motorists to follow safety guidelines, including using low-beam headlights instead of high beams, switching on fog lights when available, avoiding stopping on highways, and refraining from using mobile phones or other distractions while driving. He also warned against sudden braking or lane changes without ensuring the road ahead is clear.

As part of precautionary measures, the movement of heavy trucks was temporarily suspended during periods of dense fog and drivers were directed to designated rest areas. He noted that differences in speed between heavy and light vehicles pose a serious risk when visibility is poor.

