Man dies in run-over on Sheikh Zayed Road after stepping out of car on shoulder

The caution comes after a fatal run-over on Sheikh Zayed Road, near the Al Yalayis Bridge heading towards Abu Dhabi. A person lost their life after a vehicle stopped unsafely on the left shoulder.

Dubai: Dubai Police have issued a stern warning to motorists against stopping on road shoulders unnecessarily, urging drivers to move vehicles to the nearest safe parking area during breakdowns or emergencies. Authorities emphasised that unjustified stopping on the shoulder is a serious traffic violation that can lead to accidents and disrupt traffic flow.

Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said the incident followed a collision involving two vehicles. “Both drivers stopped on the left shoulder next to the first fast lane, an area where stopping is prohibited except in emergencies,” he explained.

Stopping on the road shoulder is allowed only for emergencies, such as sudden breakdowns or medical situations. Non-emergency stops can lead to severe accidents, injuries, and fatalities.

The official highlighted excessive speed and failure to maintain a safe following distance as major contributing factors. Drivers are urged to adhere to speed limits, remain attentive to road conditions, and anticipate unexpected situations on highways .

While inspecting the damage, one driver exited their car and was struck by another approaching vehicle. “Due to speed and short distance, the driver could not avoid the pedestrian, resulting in the victim’s death at the scene,” Brigadier Bin Suwaidan added.

Brigadier Bin Suwaidan also stressed the importance of raising driver awareness, advising motorists to move to the safe right side of the road whenever possible and avoid stopping in dangerous locations on highways.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.