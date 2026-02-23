Abu Dhabi Police issue safety guidelines as fog expected across UAE

UAE weather shift raises accident risks, prompting safety alert
Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to strictly follow traffic safety measures and reduce their speed to no more than 80 km/h when fog or poor visibility develops, as misty conditions are forecast to affect parts of the UAE in the coming days.
The warning comes as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicted a rise in temperatures on Tuesday, alongside humid nights and early morning mist in several coastal and inland areas through Thursday. Authorities said the combination of changing weather and reduced horizontal visibility increases the risk of traffic accidents, requiring heightened caution from drivers.
Police called on motorists to maintain safe distances between vehicles, avoid distractions and refrain from using mobile phones while driving, noting that such behaviour can significantly impair concentration and reaction time in challenging weather. Drivers were also advised to use appropriate low-beam headlights and avoid high beams, which can reflect off fog and further reduce visibility.
Abu Dhabi Police stressed that adherence to traffic guidance during unstable weather conditions plays a critical role in preventing accidents and protecting lives and property. They added that safe driving begins with awareness and responsibility, urging motorists to plan journeys carefully and remain vigilant, particularly during early morning hours when fog is most likely to form.
According to the NCM, fair to partly cloudy conditions will prevail on Tuesday with a gradual rise in temperatures, while humidity is expected overnight and into Wednesday morning, bringing a chance of mist in some coastal areas. Winds will shift from south-westerly to north-easterly and remain light to moderate, with seas generally slight.
On Wednesday, similar conditions are forecast, with humid weather overnight and into Thursday morning and the possibility of fog in both coastal and inland regions. Winds are expected to turn south-easterly to north-westerly, occasionally freshening to 35 km/h. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
The pattern is expected to continue into Thursday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and humid nights extending into Friday morning, when patchy fog may form again.