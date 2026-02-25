Dubai Police get 8,263 emergency calls during heavy fog

Low visibility triggers surge in emergency calls, police issue urgent safety warning
Dubai: Dubai Police handled 8,263 emergency calls through the 999 hotline during heavy fog that blanketed parts of the emirate early this week, authorities said.
The calls were received between 3am and 10am on Monday and Tuesday, as reduced visibility prompted heightened operational readiness and intensive monitoring of road conditions by the Command-and-Control Centre at the General Department of Operations.
Lieutenant Colonel Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al Ali, Acting Director of the Command-and-Control Centre, urged motorists to exercise extreme caution while driving in foggy and unstable weather conditions. He stressed the importance of adhering to traffic safety regulations and following official advisories issued by authorities nationwide.
Al Ali warned that dense fog significantly reduces horizontal visibility, increasing the risk of major traffic accidents that may involve multiple vehicles and result in serious human and material losses if safety instructions are ignored.
He advised drivers to reduce speed, avoid sudden braking, maintain a safe distance between vehicles, and use fog lights when necessary. Motorists were also urged to drive below the maximum speed limit and ensure windscreen wipers are used when visibility is affected.
Dubai Police also called on cyclists and electric scooter riders to prioritise safety by wearing reflective vests, using designated lanes, travelling at low speeds, and strictly following traffic regulations to protect themselves and other road users.