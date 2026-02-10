Dense fog and heavy traffic cause major delays across Dubai and Sharjah

Authorities advised that fog has reduced visibility to below 1,000m in some locations
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a fog alert for Tuesday morning, warning motorists of reduced visibility across internal and coastal areas until 9am. The advisory comes as dense fog descended on parts of the UAE overnight, creating challenging conditions for early morning commuters.
Authorities have urged drivers to exercise maximum caution, reduce speeds, and maintain safe following distances while navigating through the foggy conditions. The RTA Dubai and Sharjah Police have both issued traffic advisories on social media, alerting residents to drive carefully and expect delays on major routes.
Commuters across Dubai and Sharjah are facing heavy rush-hour traffic on several major corridors. According to real-time data from Google Maps and Waze, motorists are experiencing significant congestion on key arterial roads connecting the two emirates.
In Sharjah, Al Wahda Street experiencing severe congestion from the Al Khan area extending all the way to Al Mulla Plaza. The fog-related visibility issues compounded the usual morning rush, with traffic moving at a crawl in several sections. According to Waze, delays on this route extended travel times by up to 25 minutes during peak hours.
The road leading to Sahara Centre also saw heavy buildup, with Google Maps showing deep red indicators of slow-moving traffic throughout the morning. Sharjah Airport Road witnessed significant delays as well, with commuters reporting stop-and-go conditions.
Several of Sharjah's Industrial Areas, particularly Industrial Area 3 and surrounding zones that connect to Dubai, experienced bottlenecks. Streets like 125 Street and 4 Street saw bumper-to-bumper traffic as workers headed to their destinations.
Al Nahda near the S102 Sharjah Ring Road became a major chokepoint, with traffic barely moving for extended periods. According to data from Google Maps, this area showed critical congestion.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) also facing some severe traffic conditions of the morning. From Al Zahia City Centre in Sharjah extending to Muhaisnah 4 in Dubai, vehicles were at a near standstill. Waze users reported delays of 35 to 45 minutes on this normally 15-minute stretch during the peak rush hour.
Within Dubai, several key roads experienced heavy traffic volumes. E11 Al Ittihad Road, the traditional and most direct route from Sharjah, saw significant congestion throughout the morning. The combination of fog-related cautious driving and high vehicle volumes created extended delays from the border areas into central Dubai.
E44 Ras Al Khor Road from Dubai Design District to Business Bay witnessed heavy traffic flow, with Google Maps indicating moderate to severe congestion. Commuters heading to Business Bay and DIFC areas faced longer-than-usual journey times.
Al Khail Road also experienced its share of morning congestion, particularly as traffic converged near central business and educational hubs. According to real-time navigation apps, this route saw delays of approximately 15 to 25 minutes added to standard travel times.
In Al Warqa'a 1, 13 Street showed heavy buildup, while Al Zumorrod Street in Al Quoz Industrial Area 2 experienced slow-moving traffic as commercial vehicles mixed with commuter traffic.
With the main corridors heavily congested, some commuters turned to alternative routes. Emirates Road (E611), while typically offering a longer distance, provided moderate traffic flow according to Google Maps data. Drivers heading through Academic City found this route offered some relief from the gridlock on E311 and E11.
For those travelling to areas near Festival City or Dubai Silicon Oasis, the Dubai-Al Ain Road approach through Mirdif showed better flow compared to the heavily congested border crossing points, according to Waze traffic data.
The dual challenge of morning fog and heavy traffic underscores the importance of road safety. The NCM and traffic authorities have reminded motorists to:
Use low-beam headlights in foggy conditions
Avoid using hazard lights while driving (they should only be used when stopped in an emergency)
Maintain a safe distance of at least 3 to 5 car lengths from the vehicle ahead
Drive at slower speeds and avoid sudden braking or turning
Stay in designated lanes and use road markings as guides
As the UAE continues to experience variable weather conditions this winter season, commuters are advised to check real-time traffic updates on Google Maps and Waze before setting out, allow extra travel time during peak hours, and consider using public transport options like the Dubai Metro where possible to avoid the stress of congested roads.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox