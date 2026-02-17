UAE traffic alert: Delays hit Dubai-Sharjah commuters on E311, Al Ittihad and Sheikh Zayed Road

Motorists face up to 45-minute delays on key Dubai-Sharjah roads
Dubai: Commuters in Dubai and Sharjah are facing heavy traffic on major roads today morning. Real-time data from both Google Maps and Waze is painting a familiar picture of red and dark-red corridors across the region's busiest routes, with several hotspots experiencing delays of up to 45 minutes.
The E11 Al Ittihad Road is once again under significant pressure this morning. According to Google Maps traffic data, the route is showing severe congestion from the Al Khan and Al Taawun areas in Sharjah, stretching well into Dubai's Al Mamzar and beyond. Commuters navigating this corridor are advised to expect delays and to monitor real-time updates, as conditions are shifting rapidly during the peak hours between 7am and 9am.
Al Wahda Street in Sharjah is also experiencing heavy congestion, with Waze reporting a near-standstill from the Al Khan area all the way to Al Mulla Plaza, a stretch that can add an extra 20 to 25 minutes to a typical commute. King Faisal Street and inner-city Sharjah roads are similarly packed, as residents fan out across the emirate toward Dubai-bound entry points.
The Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) is another major pain point this Tuesday. Google Maps is flagging critical congestion from the Al Zahia City Centre area in Sharjah through to Muhaisnah 4 in Dubai, with Waze users reporting delays of between 35 and 45 minutes on what is usually a 15-minute stretch. Al Nahda near the S102 Sharjah Ring Road has emerged as a particularly severe chokepoint this morning, with traffic barely inching forward during the rush.
Motorists looking for an alternative will find relative relief on the Emirates Road (E611), though it is by no means clear. The route via Academic City is showing moderate flow on both Google Maps and Waze, making it a recommended detour for those heading toward Dubai Silicon Oasis, Festival City, or the Dubai-Al Ain Road approach through Mirdif. However, drivers should note that Al Dhaid Road Bridge No. 7 on Emirates Road was subject to an overnight closure from February 16 to 17 as part of scheduled infrastructure upgrade works by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. While the closure was scheduled to lift at 8am, residual disruption and traffic management measures may still be in effect on the E611 this morning, so Waze alerts in the area should be closely monitored before committing to this route.
Within Dubai itself, several key roads are experiencing their own congestion independently of the Sharjah crossover. Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) heading south toward Abu Dhabi is showing slow-moving sections near the Al Safa and Al Barsha interchanges. The E44 Ras Al Khor Road, a consistently congested artery, is reporting heavy traffic from the Dubai Design District all the way through to Business Bay according to Google Maps. Airport Street near Dubai International Airport is also seeing a morning buildup, compounding delays in Al Garhoud, Al Jafiliya, and Al Kifaf. Sharjah's Industrial Areas particularly Industrial Area 3 and its surrounding zones continue to contribute heavily to outbound traffic, with bumper-to-bumper conditions on 125 Street and 4 Street during the early morning commute hours. Dubai Police and the RTA continue to advise commuters to maintain safe following distances, and consider public transport options where possible.