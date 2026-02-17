UAE traffic alert: Delays hit Dubai-Sharjah commuters on E311, Al Ittihad and Sheikh Zayed Road

Motorists looking for an alternative will find relative relief on the Emirates Road (E611), though it is by no means clear. The route via Academic City is showing moderate flow on both Google Maps and Waze, making it a recommended detour for those heading toward Dubai Silicon Oasis, Festival City, or the Dubai-Al Ain Road approach through Mirdif. However, drivers should note that Al Dhaid Road Bridge No. 7 on Emirates Road was subject to an overnight closure from February 16 to 17 as part of scheduled infrastructure upgrade works by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. While the closure was scheduled to lift at 8am, residual disruption and traffic management measures may still be in effect on the E611 this morning, so Waze alerts in the area should be closely monitored before committing to this route.