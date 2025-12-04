UAE traffic alert: Multiple accidents cause major delays in Dubai, Sharjah during rush hour

Meanwhile, Real-time Google Maps showed several accidents had taken place in the Dubai. Separate incidents on the Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and the Ras Al Khor Road (E44), specifically near the 11th Street junction. Further collisions occurred on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in the vicinity of Ras Al Khor Industrial Third and Nadd Al Shiba Fourth. An incident was also reported on the Dubai Al Ain Road in front of Nad Al Sheba 1, causing congestion for traffic heading toward the Bukadra bridge.