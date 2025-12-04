GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport
UPDATE

UAE traffic alert: Multiple accidents cause major delays in Dubai, Sharjah during rush hour

Dubai Police cautioned motorists against poor driving practices that worsen traffic issues

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
UAE traffic alert: Multiple accidents cause major delays in Dubai, Sharjah during rush hour
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Multiple road traffic collisions in Dubai and Sharjah led to severe congestion during the morning rush hour on Thursday, compounding existing heavy delays across major commuter routes.

The series of accidents impacted key arteries, including the busy Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) in both emirates, adding significant time to the journeys of thousands travelling between Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates.

In Sharjah, an incident was reported on Sharjah Ring Road, while a separate collision caused further delays in the Sharjah Industrial Area 13. The most significant issues, however, appeared to be concentrated along segments of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road that feed into Dubai.

Meanwhile, Real-time Google Maps showed several accidents had taken place in the Dubai. Separate incidents on the Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and the Ras Al Khor Road (E44), specifically near the 11th Street junction. Further collisions occurred on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in the vicinity of Ras Al Khor Industrial Third and Nadd Al Shiba Fourth. An incident was also reported on the Dubai Al Ain Road in front of Nad Al Sheba 1, causing congestion for traffic heading toward the Bukadra bridge.

Police urge caution amid reduced visibility

As the Gulf's winter season approaches, police forces across the UAE issued separate advisories related to road safety and adverse weather.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dubai Police cautioned motorists against poor driving practices that can worsen traffic issues. “To stay safe on the road, avoid sudden braking,” the force wrote, advising drivers to "anticipate traffic conditions and brake smoothly to maintain control of your vehicle.”

Separately, the Abu Dhabi Police took preventative measures, activating speed reduction systems on several major inter-emirate roads due to reduced visibility from fog.

The police force called on drivers to "exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog" and urged them to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. The default speed was temporarily reduced to 80 km/h on segments of the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Road, including the stretch between Al Faya Bridge and Al Muhairi Tunnel, as well as the Al Taf Road between Seih Al Tuwaisa and Al Saad Bridge.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiSharjahAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road

Traffic alert: Accident on Sheikh Zayed causes delays

1m read
The projects will improve road safety, reduce congestion, and shorten travel times between key areas in the emirate.

Sharjah unveils Dh150m bridge, ring road expansion

2m read
Dubai-Sharjah routes congested – plan your commute

Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Multiple accidents cause delays

2m read
Major traffic delays reported on Dubai-Sharjah roads

Major traffic delays reported on Dubai-Sharjah roads

2m read