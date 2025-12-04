UAE traffic alert: Multiple accidents cause major delays in Dubai, Sharjah during rush hour

Dubai Police cautioned motorists against poor driving practices that worsen traffic issues
Dubai: Multiple road traffic collisions in Dubai and Sharjah led to severe congestion during the morning rush hour on Thursday, compounding existing heavy delays across major commuter routes.
The series of accidents impacted key arteries, including the busy Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) in both emirates, adding significant time to the journeys of thousands travelling between Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates.
In Sharjah, an incident was reported on Sharjah Ring Road, while a separate collision caused further delays in the Sharjah Industrial Area 13. The most significant issues, however, appeared to be concentrated along segments of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road that feed into Dubai.
Meanwhile, Real-time Google Maps showed several accidents had taken place in the Dubai. Separate incidents on the Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and the Ras Al Khor Road (E44), specifically near the 11th Street junction. Further collisions occurred on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in the vicinity of Ras Al Khor Industrial Third and Nadd Al Shiba Fourth. An incident was also reported on the Dubai Al Ain Road in front of Nad Al Sheba 1, causing congestion for traffic heading toward the Bukadra bridge.
As the Gulf's winter season approaches, police forces across the UAE issued separate advisories related to road safety and adverse weather.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dubai Police cautioned motorists against poor driving practices that can worsen traffic issues. “To stay safe on the road, avoid sudden braking,” the force wrote, advising drivers to "anticipate traffic conditions and brake smoothly to maintain control of your vehicle.”
Separately, the Abu Dhabi Police took preventative measures, activating speed reduction systems on several major inter-emirate roads due to reduced visibility from fog.
The police force called on drivers to "exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog" and urged them to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. The default speed was temporarily reduced to 80 km/h on segments of the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Road, including the stretch between Al Faya Bridge and Al Muhairi Tunnel, as well as the Al Taf Road between Seih Al Tuwaisa and Al Saad Bridge.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox