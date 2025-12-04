GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather: Temperatures to drop by 6°C, and winter has not yet officially begun

UAE is affected by the Siberian high, bringing colder nights, patchy rain and morning fog

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Light rain is possible overnight and into Friday morning.
Light rain is possible overnight and into Friday morning.
Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set for noticeably cooler nights and a chance of light rain as the country comes under the influence of the Siberian high this month, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Temperatures are expected to fall by around six degrees compared with November, particularly across inland and mountainous areas.

The weather today is partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with low clouds developing over the islands and parts of the western region. Light rain is possible overnight and into Friday morning. Conditions will turn humid late at night and early the next day, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over internal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-east to north-west at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h.

The NCM noted that December marks the end of the autumn season, with winter beginning astronomically on December 23. Historically, December sees a drop in both maximum and minimum temperatures by three to six degrees, alongside higher humidity levels brought by cooler air masses moving across Gulf waters.

Friday
Humid at dawn with a chance of fog or light fog over inland areas. Conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in the west, with a possibility of light rain, especially over islands and western coastal regions. Winds will be south-easterly to north-easterly, light to moderate, with slight seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Saturday
Humid in the morning with a chance of fog or light fog forming over coastal and inland areas. Partly cloudy to cloudy at times in the west. Winds will remain south-easterly to north-easterly, light to moderate. Seas will stay slight.

Sunday
Morning humidity will continue with the chance of fog or light fog over coastal and inland areas. The weather will be fair to partly cloudy overall, with low clouds appearing over the islands and parts of the western region. North-easterly winds will be light to moderate, and seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

The NCM added that the country may also be affected by passing low-pressure systems from the west during this month, which can increase cloud cover and occasionally bring rain, while rising humidity in early mornings may lead to the formation of light to dense fog.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Fog alerts in UAE: Drive safely as visibility drops

Rain, mist and fog expected across UAE this week

2m read
Forecasters warn of fog and more cloud cover as transitional weather continues.

UAE sees widespread rain as unstable weather builds

2m read
Humidity will increase overnight and during the early hours, especially in internal and western areas.

Light rain, fog risk as UAE braces for cloudy skies

2m read
The authority urged motorists to exercise caution during fog and rainfall, and to follow official weather updates and safety advisories.

UAE to see some rain in the coming days

1m read