UAE weather: Temperatures to drop by 6°C, and winter has not yet officially begun

UAE is affected by the Siberian high, bringing colder nights, patchy rain and morning fog
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set for noticeably cooler nights and a chance of light rain as the country comes under the influence of the Siberian high this month, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Temperatures are expected to fall by around six degrees compared with November, particularly across inland and mountainous areas.
The weather today is partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with low clouds developing over the islands and parts of the western region. Light rain is possible overnight and into Friday morning. Conditions will turn humid late at night and early the next day, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over internal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-east to north-west at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h.
The NCM noted that December marks the end of the autumn season, with winter beginning astronomically on December 23. Historically, December sees a drop in both maximum and minimum temperatures by three to six degrees, alongside higher humidity levels brought by cooler air masses moving across Gulf waters.
Friday
Humid at dawn with a chance of fog or light fog over inland areas. Conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in the west, with a possibility of light rain, especially over islands and western coastal regions. Winds will be south-easterly to north-easterly, light to moderate, with slight seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Saturday
Humid in the morning with a chance of fog or light fog forming over coastal and inland areas. Partly cloudy to cloudy at times in the west. Winds will remain south-easterly to north-easterly, light to moderate. Seas will stay slight.
Sunday
Morning humidity will continue with the chance of fog or light fog over coastal and inland areas. The weather will be fair to partly cloudy overall, with low clouds appearing over the islands and parts of the western region. North-easterly winds will be light to moderate, and seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The NCM added that the country may also be affected by passing low-pressure systems from the west during this month, which can increase cloud cover and occasionally bring rain, while rising humidity in early mornings may lead to the formation of light to dense fog.
