Cooler roads ahead: Essential winter tips for UAE motorists

Use low beams in fog or sandstorms — never high beams — and switch on fog lights only when visibility is genuinely reduced. Replace worn wiper blades and fill the washer reservoir with proper cleaning fluid, not plain water. During a dust storm, switch the HVAC system to recirculation mode so that no dust from outside enters the cabin. And if visibility drops to near zero, pull over safely, well off the road, and switch on your hazard lights to alert others that you’re stationary. Never use hazard lights while driving — they make it harder for others to see your turn signals or judge your speed.