Cooler roads ahead: Essential winter tips for UAE motorists

As fog returns to the UAE, these smart tips can help keep your car running smoothly
As cooler mornings settle across the UAE with temperatures dipping into single digits in parts of Al Ain this week, the country’s mild but beautiful winter has arrived. It’s the season for road trips, mountain drives, and clear blue skies — but it also brings its own motoring challenges. Occasional fog, rain, and even sudden dust storms can test both your car and your confidence behind the wheel.
Here’s how to make sure your car is ready for the UAE’s version of winter — safe, smooth, and road-trip ready.
Even in the mild UAE winter, a few degrees’ drop in temperature can reduce tyre pressure. Underinflated tyres affect grip, braking distance, and fuel economy — and on mountain roads, they can be dangerous. Check pressure weekly, preferably early in the morning before the tyres heat up, and ensure tread depth is healthy.
You don’t need winter tyres here, but you do need well-maintained ones. If you’re planning weekend drives to Jebel Jais, Hatta or Al Ain, make sure your tyres are in top shape. Under- or over-inflated tyres with shallow treads can struggle on damp roads or mountain curves — and don’t forget the spare.
Summer heat is the biggest enemy of UAE car batteries, but failures often show up once the temperatures fall. A weak battery that survived summer strain can suddenly give up on a cool morning.
If your battery is more than two years old, get it tested. Check for corrosion on the terminals and ensure the connections are tight. Keeping a compact jump starter in the boot can save the day on a chilly morning.
As temperatures dip, engine oil behaves differently. In the UAE, where summer heat often exceeds 45 degrees Celsius, many drivers use higher-viscosity oils (like 10W-40 or 20W-50) to withstand extreme engine temperatures. However, as winter sets in — especially in the northern emirates and desert interiors — switching to a slightly lower viscosity (for instance, 5W-30 or 5W-40) can help engines start more smoothly and reduce wear during cold starts.
Always use high-quality synthetic oils — they resist oxidation and sludge build-up better, especially when vehicles sit unused for long stretches or endure dust-heavy conditions. Before making any switch, check your car’s owner’s manual for manufacturer-approved grades, as some modern engines already use multi-grade oils that perform well across all seasons.
Fog, dust storms, and occasional drizzle are common across the emirates this time of year, and all can dramatically cut visibility. Before heading out, clean your headlights, taillights, and fog lamps — a thin layer of desert dust can reduce brightness by half.
Use low beams in fog or sandstorms — never high beams — and switch on fog lights only when visibility is genuinely reduced. Replace worn wiper blades and fill the washer reservoir with proper cleaning fluid, not plain water. During a dust storm, switch the HVAC system to recirculation mode so that no dust from outside enters the cabin. And if visibility drops to near zero, pull over safely, well off the road, and switch on your hazard lights to alert others that you’re stationary. Never use hazard lights while driving — they make it harder for others to see your turn signals or judge your speed.
It’s easy to assume coolant isn’t critical in mild UAE winters, but it’s essential year-round. The coolant regulates engine temperature and prevents corrosion. Make sure levels are topped up, and use the manufacturer-recommended mixture. Coolant, oil, brake fluid, and washer fluid are all essential, even in cooler months.
Winter is road-trip season in the UAE — from the Hajar mountains to the Liwa dunes. Before you set off, get the brakes and suspension inspected. Carry essentials like water, a torch, jumper cables, portable tyre inflator, fire extinguisher, emergency triangle, and first-aid kit.
For off-road adventures, remember to lower tyre pressures on sand — but always reinflate before returning to tarmac. At higher altitudes, temperature drops can cause mild condensation and misting inside the windscreen, so keep a clean microfiber cloth handy.
Dust, drizzle, and morning fog can leave residue that dulls your paintwork. Regular washing — ideally once a week — removes salt, sand, and grime that accumulate during foggy or rainy spells. Apply a coat of wax or ceramic protection to help repel moisture and fine dust. Don’t forget to clean underbody components after off-roading, as sand can accelerate corrosion over time.
Winter mornings can be deceptively dangerous. Sudden fog, slick roads, and impatient drivers create the perfect recipe for accidents. Maintain a safe following distance, avoid sudden braking, and use hazard lights only when stationary.
The UAE’s winter is gentle by global standards, but it still demands respect. A few simple checks — tyres, battery, fluids, and visibility — can keep you safe and your car performing at its best. Before you plan that next early-morning drive to the mountains or desert, take a moment to ensure your car is as ready for the season as you are.
Sony Thomas is a senior automotive journalist
