Petrol, hybrid or EV? Making the right choice in the UAE

Hybrids offer a sweet spot for many UAE buyers. They combine a petrol engine with an electric motor, using regenerative braking and the engine itself to recharge the battery — meaning there’s no need to plug in. Cars like the Toyota Camry Hybrid or Lexus ES 300h have already proven their reliability here, sipping far less fuel than their petrol-only siblings while maintaining the same comfort and ease of ownership. For instance, the new Toyota Camry Hybrid boasts fuel efficiency figures of 25.49 km/l, which should get you over 1,000 kilometres on a full tank even in real-world UAE driving conditions.